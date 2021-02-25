First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “Get Behind Me” and the Scripture reading is Mark 8:27-38. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday.
Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, children’s programs and youth group are meeting. Adult Bible study also meets at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 3, the Cooke County Ministerial Alliance will continue its annual Lenten Luncheon series. It takes place at noon Wednesdays during Lent. This year it is at Whaley United Methodist Church with a different church providing lunch and a short devotional each week. There is no charge and all are invited.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Clay Brentley will be the guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Dash (Delivering and Servicing the Homebound) will be from Pecan Creek Village on Feb. 27.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart-size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with seating limitations. Visitors are asked to contact the church ahead of time so a place may be ready. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page. The church is praying for the community.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
Learning Tree Preschool began its spring semester Jan. 6 and is still accepting new applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Why I Am A Member of the Church of Christ” will be the sermon during the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday.
All other services, classes, and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “The Narrow Way” this Sunday, Feb. 28. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Wives for Jacob” continues the sermon series from Genesis this week at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Bible classes have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church will gather live and online for both of its worship services this Sunday in the sanctuary at First Baptist, 308 E. Broadway St. Sunday School classes that are meeting will gather 10-11 a.m.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
On Wednesday, the church’s regular activities are back in operation: AWANA, NextGen youth group and the Ladies’ Bible study. Times and places for the regular activities are posted on the church’s Facebook page.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is held in person and via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Pastor Jeff is teaching a study on the book of Genesis. The study will meet in person in room 210 and livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
