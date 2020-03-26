Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane is canceling all gatherings including Bible studies and divine services. Pastor Terral is preparing video sermons and devotions for the congregation until attendees can gather in person again. He is available for appointment for those who would like to meet with him. Reach him via email at faithgainesville@outlook.com or send him a message through the website.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is temporarily closed until further notice.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1199, Gainesville, TX 76241. For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First United Methodist
Following the Cooke County guidelines for gatherings of 50 or more and for the safety and health of church members, the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays.
In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon. The church is praying for the community.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice. Donations of items for the thrift shop are not being accepted while it’s closed.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Valley View Church of Christ
All services and classes have been canceled until further notice. Several live streamed services available online have been listed in the members’ section of the church website.
“Building Intimacy” will be broadcast Sunday, March 29, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
All classes and services have been canceled until further notice.
When services resume, visitors are welcome to any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
While church services are suspended at the Hillcrest Church of Christ building, the public may watch a live streamed service at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page. Search for Hillcrest Church of Christ, Gainesville, Texas. Those who don’t use Facebook can tune in to KGAF and hear the previous week's lesson at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church encourages attendees to stay united in this way and pray without ceasing for the sick, those who have experienced loss of loved ones and for strength for leaders and themselves to come through this better than everyone was before. It’s also encouraged to pray for the military, first responders, doctors, nurses and all those contributing to a good outcome.
The shepherds are monitoring the situation. Any changes to the church policy will be announced via church members’ emergency notification system, the Facebook page and the church website.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church is praying for everyone during this time and holding services via online live stream and on TV broadcast.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon in both services this Sunday will be “Facing the World” from Luke 23:1-25. The Early First contemporary service will be live streamed online at fbcgville.churchonline.org. The Classic First traditional service will be live streamed online and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3 at 11 a.m.
Sunday School will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the website and will also be on Suddenlink channel 3 at that time.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Cooke Co. Ministerial Alliance
In light of the community guidelines for meeting, the Cooke County Ministerial Alliance invites the public to join in study and prayer for the next few weeks. The alliance’s regular Lenten Luncheons have moved online. Regular postings from ministers across the county will be available on the alliance's Facebook page, CCMATX.
For more information, email Phil Larson, the president of the alliance, at phil@solumcommunity.net or call him on his national office cell 405-494-0637.
First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church have been canceled until further notice.
Call Pam Cooper or your shepherd for any problems or email the interim minister, Melinda Hunt, or Brian Adams.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
