Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre is continuing a sermon series on the book of James on Sunday mornings. Last week, he stressed that Christians should not show favoritism.
Sunday morning services include worship at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “What the Bible Is All About” and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, the evening service will continue the series through the “one story” of the Bible.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
On Oct. 27, the church will host its annual Reformation Luncheon celebrating Martin Luther’s 95 theses which launched the Reformation. This year, the meal will feature German-themed foods.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Doest Thou Well to Be Angry?” from Jonah 4:4 will be the basis for the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. The class is studying the book of Esther.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Church of Christ will host the next areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
“Loving But Firm” will be the Oct. 20 program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
Heath Stapleton from the Brown Trail School of Preaching will be the guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday Bible study runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will focus on church history.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Bible Journey is 6 p.m. Wednesdays in room 113. Also on Wednesdays, Bible Discovery takes place at 6 p.m. at Second Time Around.
The church launched The Table, a community meal and spiritual life experience, on Sept. 15 in order to offer a different kind of worship experience and a meal for students at NCTC who might otherwise not have access on Sunday evenings to food service. The public is welcome at 6 p.m. Sundays in the student union. Visit the church website for detailed directions. If you’d like to help provide the meal, contact Pastor John.
Fall Fest will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the NCTC campus — a chili cookoff, music, hot dogs and games will be provided. Admission is free and open to all ages.
The Learning Tree 2019 Gobble Wobble will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 in the fellowship hall. It will include live and silent auctions and lunch — cost $8 for adults or $5 for kids. The fundraiser supports the church’s preschool.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor and the Seeker’s Room. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Session will meet at noon Sunday.
On Tuesday, newsletter articles are due by noon.
On Wednesday, Town and Country Circle meets at 1:30 p.m.; and the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests fruit snacks, 4-ounce fruit cups, oatmeal packages, Vienna sausages and small boxes of raisins. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The sermon this Sunday will explore what it means to be ready for Christ’s return, which Scripture says will come unexpectedly. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Hillcrest will host the next area singing fellowship at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. More Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church’s annual Fall Fest will be 6-8 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 20, at the west parking lot. Food, child-friendly costumes, music, bounce houses, games and candy will be available. The public is invited and children are encouraged to come in costume.
At the morning services this Sunday, Rich Freeman, a Messianic Jew from Chosen People Ministries, will be the guest speaker. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
Faith Lutheran Church
Sunday worship at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie will host a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, the ladies’ Bible study group will meet in the fellowship hall.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal.
St. Paul’s will offer “Parents Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. the first Friday of each month. Parents or caregivers may drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks (children should have already had dinner). The movie and snack will be determined later. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
