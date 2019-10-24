Custer City Baptist
On Sunday, Oct. 27, Custer City Baptist Church will host a luncheon in honor of Margaret Hoffman’s 98th birthday. Hoffman retired and moved to Cooke County about 30 years ago and has been a faithful member of the congregation since then, serving in many capacities. She bought her own computer and took classes in order to better serve as church treasurer in her 70s and 80s, a position she held for over 16 years.
The public is welcome to worship at 10:45 a.m. and for lunch immediately following. No gifts, please. The church is located on Farm-to-Market Road 2896 west of Callisburg.
Faith Lutheran Church
Sunday worship at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
From 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 27, the church will have its annual “Noodles and Strudels” fundraiser serving homemade chicken noodle soup, sandwiches and dessert. Meals are $8 per person age 6 and up. Homemade German strudels and tarts in six flavors will also be for sale and attendees may play the Pumpkin Patch game for a chance at prizes.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Sally Haynie will host a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, the ladies’ Bible study group will meet in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. The volunteer-run thrift store directs profits to the church and area nonprofits. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations should be brought during stores hours. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Fear Not” is the title of the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. The class is studying the book of Esther.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove Church of Christ will host the final area a cappella gospel singing this calendar year at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
“When Children Fall” will be the Oct. 20 program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Lessons from Joseph” continues the series on major Biblical figures at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday midweek service runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will focus on church history.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor and the Seeker’s Room. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Session will meet at noon Sunday.
On Monday, Angel Box group will meet at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests fruit snacks, 4-ounce fruit cups, oatmeal packages, Vienna sausages and small boxes of raisins. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
During October, Hillcrest is partnering with Dry Clean Super Center to gather coats for ABBA and others in need. Gently used coats for all ages should be donated at Hillcrest or Dry Clean Super Center.
The next VISTO mobile food pantry at North Central Texas College will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
MLK Church of Christ
The church will host its annual homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. MLK Church of Christ is at 808 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Gainesville.
First Baptist Gainesville
A special night of worship featuring guest Ryan Fontenot will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in the church’s Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway. The night will be followed by a youth trip to the main event in Frisco from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Any Cooke County youth may sign up by email to dallas@fbcgville.com to attend the Main Event trip.
At the morning services this Sunday, Pastor Jeff will preach “What Is Your Influence” from Luke 17. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
The AWANA program is continuing and children from 3 years old through sixth grade are still welcome. The Bible learning program runs 5:45-7 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall and signups are available on the church website — click on “AWANA.”
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre is continuing a sermon series on the book of James on Sunday mornings. Last week, he stressed that Christians should not show favoritism.
Sunday morning services include worship at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “What the Bible Is All About” and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, the evening service will continue the series through the “one story” of the Bible.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
On Oct. 27, the church will host its annual Reformation Luncheon celebrating Martin Luther’s 95 theses which launched the Reformation. This year, the meal will feature German-themed foods.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
The Table, a community meal and worship experience for NCTC students and the public, takes place 6 p.m. Sundays in the college student union.
Bible Journey is 6 p.m. Wednesdays in room 113. Also on Wednesdays, Bible Discovery takes place at 6 p.m. at Second Time Around.
Fall Fest will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the NCTC campus — a chili cookoff, music, hot dogs and games will be provided. Admission is free and open to all ages.
The Learning Tree 2019 Gobble Wobble will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 in the fellowship hall. It will include live and silent auctions and lunch — cost $8 for adults or $5 for kids. The fundraiser supports the church’s preschool.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the new church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
