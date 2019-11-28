First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
6 p.m.: The Table community meal and worship experience at the North Central Texas College student union
On Wednesdays, Bible Journey is 6 p.m. in room 113.
The Festival of Music will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and admission is free.
Kids Night Out/Parents Night Off will be 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. Cost is $20 for the first child in a family and $5 for each additional child. Register in advance with the church office.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor and the Seeker’s Room; the classes are studying “Being Presbyterian.” Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
The Worship and Music Committee will meet at 11:45 a.m. Sunday after the service.
On Monday, Christian Ed will meet at 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Shepherds meeting will be at 2 p.m.; outreach is at 6 p.m.; and TEAM group is at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
DASH deliveries will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, from Pecan Creek Village.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“He Stirs Up the People” is the title of the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The bimonthly luncheon from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8.
The ladies’ Bible class will resume at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 in the annex. The class is studying the book of Jonah.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m. and will be the monthly congregational singing.
“Trust God” will begin the December series on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Lessons from Ruth” continues the series on major Biblical figures at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service. Wednesday evening Bible class begins at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional communion worship service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Sally Haynie will host a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the ladies’ Bible study will meet in the fellowship hall.
Advent services begin Wednesday, Dec. 4, with a soup and sandwich supper at 6 p.m. followed by worship at 7 p.m. The public is welcome. Services will also take place Dec. 11 and 18.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
“The Longest Night” service will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. The church’s annual Cooking Wonderland homemade holiday cookie bonanza will be Saturday, Dec. 14, in the parish hall. Fill a bag for $10.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for the self-supporting program. For information, call or email the church office.
The church’s “Parents Night Out” is the first Friday of each month. Parents or caregivers may drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks (children should have already had dinner). The movie and snack will be determined later. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
Westminster Presbyterian
Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “From Dust to Glory” with R.C. Sproul and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
Two Christmas events are coming up. The Christmas music program “Emmanuel: God With Us” featuring the church choir led by Shane Studdard will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Then, the church’s Christmas Eve Eve service will be 6 p.m. Dec. 23. The public is welcome at both events.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
