Valley View Church of Christ
Sunday services will be live streamed on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 10. Visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/486253946?pwd=U2M2U2pEcnRCeEF6TjhYeUlsdkEzZz09 and use meeting ID 486 253 946 and password 718642.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible classes will be live streamed as well at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/588455231?pwd=Si9DRCt3bVF6Tzl0cUNRdnVLQUUyUT09 with meeting ID 588 455 231 and password 447300.
“The Eternal Word” will be broadcast Sunday, April 19, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice. Learning Tree Preschool will also remain closed in conjunction with the Gainesville ISD schedule.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
While church services are suspended at the Hillcrest Church of Christ building, a lesson from Jonathan Orr will be live streamed at 10 a.m. this Sunday on the church’s Facebook page. Search for Hillcrest Church of Christ, Gainesville, Texas. Those who don’t use Facebook can tune in to KGAF and hear the previous week's lesson at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church encourages attendees to stay united in this way and pray without ceasing for the sick, those who have experienced loss of loved ones and for strength for leaders and themselves to come through this better than everyone was before. It’s also encouraged to pray for the military, first responders, doctors, nurses and all those working to limit the impact of COVID-19.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon in both services this Sunday will be “On the Road with Jesus” from Luke 24:13-35. The Early First contemporary service will be live streamed online at 9 a.m. at fbcgville.churchonline.org. The Classic First traditional service at 11 a.m. will be live streamed online and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Bible study is live streamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For information about student study opportunities, email youth pastor Dallas Smith at dallas@fbcgville.com. For Mini Gen children’s activities, email Cortni Kordi at cortni@fbcgville.com.
AWANA groups will get together on Zoom with Shelly Langley. Email Shelly at shelly@fbcgville.com for times.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
On April 19, the Feast of Divine Mercy will be celebrated worldwide in the Catholic Church, but how can church members celebrate it in the home this year due to COVID-19? Normally, to avail oneself of the plenary indulgence the Lord grants the Sunday after Easter, one must receive Holy Communion on the Feast; make a good confession on or within a few days of the Feast; and pray for the Pope’s intentions. This indulgence is different from the usual one; Christ promises on Divine Mercy that there is no requirement for detachment from sin, according to Catholic teaching.
How does this apply this year since churches remain closed? St. Peter’s in Lindsay has provided the following instructions:
—Honor the Image of Divine Mercy in your home with the family gathered. To print a free image, visit www.thedivinemercy.org/divinemercyimage
—Recite the Act of Contrition and Spiritual Communion prayer on the day of the Feast. The Pope has granted a plenary indulgence for the faithful under certain conditions because of the virus.
—Make a Holy Hour at home from 3-4pm.
For questions, contact lwimmer@ntin.net or call 940-727-8201.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane is canceling all gatherings including Bible studies and divine services. Pastor Terral is preparing video sermons and devotions for the congregation until attendees can gather in person again. He is available for appointment for those who would like to meet with him. Reach him via email at faithgainesville@outlook.com or send him a message through the website.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is temporarily closed until further notice.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1199, Gainesville, TX 76241. For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church have been canceled until further notice.
Call Pam Cooper or your shepherd for any problems or email the interim minister, Melinda Hunt, or Brian Adams.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
