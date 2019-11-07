Cooke Co. Cowboy Church
From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, the Cooke County Cowboy Church will begin its five-week “Grief Journey” class, which will take place at the church, 8207 U.S. 82 in Gainesville. Materials will be provided.
The class will meet every Tuesday at this time for the duration of the five weeks, including the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
To register, email 4cgriefjourney@gmail.com or call 214-356-3434.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
6 p.m.: The Table community meal and worship experience at the North Central Texas College student union
On Wednesdays, a children’s after-school program is offered with homework help and a meal. Bible Journey is 6 p.m. Wednesdays in room 113, too.
The Learning Tree 2019 Gobble Wobble will be 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 10 in the fellowship hall. It will include games, a photo booth, live and silent auctions and lunch — cost $8 for adults or $5 for kids. The fundraiser supports the church’s preschool.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the new church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Faith Lutheran Church
Sunday worship at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
This Sunday, the church will welcome new members with a reception and meal. The public is welcome.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Sally Haynie will host a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, the ladies’ Bible study will meet in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. The volunteer-run thrift store directs profits to the church and area nonprofits. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations should be brought during stores hours. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service and communion will be celebrated. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor and the Seeker’s Room; the classes are studying “Being Presbyterian.” Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Session meeting is at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Stewardship Committee will meet at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests fruit snacks, 4-ounce fruit cups, oatmeal packages, Jif to Go/peanut butter, Vienna sausages and small boxes of raisins. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“The Will of the Lord” is the title of the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. The class is studying the book of Esther.
The Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove Church of Christ will host the final area a cappella gospel singing this calendar year at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
“What Matters” will be the Nov. 3 program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Lessons from Elijah” continues the series on major Biblical figures at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday midweek service runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will focus on church history.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The sermon this week will explore how to prepare for the “man of lawlessness” described in the Bible. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. More Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
MLK Church of Christ
The church will host its annual homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 10. MLK Church of Christ is at 808 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Gainesville.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church’s regular “Parents Night Out” is moved to 6-9 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 8, for this month. Parents or caregivers may drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks (children should have already had dinner). The movie and snack will be determined later. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum. The event is usually the first Friday of the month.
Also beginning Nov. 8, the church will host a crafting hour from 1-3 p.m. in the parish hall.
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for the self-supporting program. For information, call or email the church office.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturdays at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Sabbath School is 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Through December the adult class is focusing on the book of Nehemiah. The children’s class will focus on the early ministry of Jesus and John the Baptist.
Anyone interested in an in-home Bible study may call the church at 940-668-8687.
First Baptist Gainesville
A special night of worship featuring guest Ryan Fontenot will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in the church’s Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway. The night will be followed by a youth trip to the main event in Frisco from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Any Cooke County youth may sign up by email to dallas@fbcgville.com to attend the Main Event trip.
Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
The AWANA program for 3 years old through sixth grade runs 5:45-7 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall and signups are available on the church website — click on “AWANA.”
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
Westminster Presbyterian
Sunday morning services include worship at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Darrell McIntyre and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “What the Bible Is All About” and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs. An evening service is at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
