First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church have been canceled until further notice.
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt is posting videos of Sunday services on the internet and Facebook. If you are not on the church’s email list, call Pam Cooper, clerk of the session, for access. Brian Adams or your shepherd are still available for information or assistance.
Director of Music and Organist Jeffrey Schleff is also reachable on the internet and Facebook
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
Sunday services will be live streamed on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 10. Visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/486253946?pwd=U2M2U2pEcnRCeEF6TjhYeUlsdkEzZz09 and use meeting ID 486 253 946 and password 718642.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible classes will be live streamed as well at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/588455231?pwd=Si9DRCt3bVF6Tzl0cUNRdnVLQUUyUT09 with meeting ID 588 455 231 and password 447300.
“The First Gentile Convert” will be broadcast Sunday, April 26, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Hillcrest Church of Christ has moved its live streamed services to 9 a.m. Sundays. While church services are suspended at the church building, a lesson will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Search for Hillcrest Church of Christ, Gainesville, Texas. The church encourages attendees to stay united in this way and pray without ceasing for the sick, those who have experienced loss of loved ones and for strength for leaders and themselves to come through this better than everyone was before. It’s also encouraged to pray for the military, first responders, doctors, nurses and all those working to limit the impact of COVID-19.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church is moving to a new live streaming service this Sunday — note new web address for streaming services. Pastor Jeff’s sermon in both services this weekend will be “What’s Next?” from Luke 24:36-52. The Early First contemporary service will be live streamed online at 9 a.m. at https://fbcgville.online.church. The Classic First traditional service at 11 a.m. will be live streamed online and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Bible study is live streamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
The ladies’ ministry is beginning the study “Seamless” on Wednesdays in its Facebook group, FBG Women’s Ministry.
For information about student study opportunities, email youth pastor Dallas Smith at dallas@fbcgville.com. For Mini Gen children’s activities, email Cortni Kordi at cortni@fbcgville.com.
AWANA groups will get together on Zoom with Shelly Langley. Email Shelly at shelly@fbcgville.com for times.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice. Learning Tree Preschool will also remain closed in conjunction with the Gainesville ISD schedule.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane is canceling all gatherings including Bible studies and divine services. Pastor Paul Terral is preparing video sermons and devotions for the congregation until attendees can gather in person again. He is available for appointment for those who would like to meet with him. Reach him via email at faithgainesville@outlook.com or send him a message through the website.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is temporarily closed until further notice.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1199, Gainesville, TX 76241. For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
