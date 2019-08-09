Callisburg Church of Christ
The Callisburg Church of Christ has set up a "Blessing Box" at the Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department. It’s filled with food and toiletries for anyone that may be in a tight spot and in need of anything. All the items in the box are free on a “take what you need, leave what you can” basis. The idea is that if you are in need please come and help yourself, and if you're able the box is always there for donations as well. The box is located outside in front of the Callisburg VFD. Church members plan to check it every few days to make sure it stays stocked.
"The King will reply, 'I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” — Matt. 25:40.
Valley View First Baptist
This Sunday, Bill Dareing will deliver the message during the 10:50 a.m. worship service. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m.
On Aug. 17-18, youth in seventh through 12th grades are invited to a lock-in in the church's Reach-Out Center. Food, worship, games, movies and a Bible study are planned. Bring a sleeping bag. For more information, call Houston Brown at 940-232-4003.
At noon Aug. 19, the Valley View Fellowship of Churches will provide a luncheon for all Valley View Independent School District employees. This is the 12th year for this meal and prayer time. It will be in the Valley View United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall.
On Sept. 4, the pastor’s Bible study resumes at 8:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall and the KidzKlub for ages 3 years through sixth grade starts back at 5:50 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church is at 503 N. Lee St., three blocks north of the square in Valley View. For more information, call the church at 940-726-3532.
First United Methodist
Greta Cuellar will preach “In the Same Boat” about God’s grace for us under pressure this week. Sunday morning services at First United Methodist Church are as follows:
Word and Table worship at 8:15 a.m. in the sanctuary (communion weekly)
Refresh worship at 9 a.m. in the fellowship center (casual and creative)
Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Traditional worship at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St. For information, contact Rev. Kathy Nations at 940-367-6957 or kathy@fumcgainesville.org.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — or call the church office, 940-665-3926. A new website is in the works. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon “Get Out of the Way and Pay Attention” at the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday. Nursery is available during the service. Refreshments will be served afterward.
On Wednesday, the stewardship and worship/music committees will meet at 6 p.m. and choir practice will resume at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, all committee reports are due by noon.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests canned soups, mixed vegetables, mac and cheese, tuna and toilet paper. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“If There Is Any Encouragement in Christ…” from Philippians 2:1-4 will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday evening service continues the series on the church at 6 p.m.
Wednesday evening Bible study will be at 7 p.m. The teen gatherings at 5 p.m. for food and games will continue until school starts.
Commerce Street Church of Christ will host the August areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The “Truth in Love” program airs 7:30 a.m. Sundays on TV channel 27.
“Believing in Jesus” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday morning Bible classes begin at 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. One of Hillcrest’s shepherds will be available in the church library at the close of the service for anyone wishing for a private meeting.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
Life Line health screenings will be available Aug. 28 in the Hillcrest fellowship hall. Cost for all five screenings is $149. To register, call 888-653-6441.
VISTO needs this week include Vienna sausages, red lid Chef Boyardee micro meals, instant oatmeal, cheese or peanut butter crackers, applesauce, plastic grocery bags, quart-size zip-close bags and backpack supplies.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this week is titled “How to Make Amends” from Luke 12:49-59. Worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — come a little early for coffee and snacks — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. for all ages. Cortni Kordi leads the children’s classes through sixth grade and may be reached at cortni@fbcgville.com. Dallas Smith leads the NextGen program for seventh through 12th grades and may be reached at dallas@fbcgville.com.
AWANA for 3-year-olds up through sixth grade will kick off Sept. 4. Times and signup information will be announced soon. More information is available by emailing shelly@fbcgville.com.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website at fbcgville.com or call 940-665-4347.
Custer City Baptist Church
Custer City Baptist will host a Carter BloodCare drive 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the church, 31 Custer City Lane — off Farm-to-Market Road 2896 on the way to Callisburg.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; this quarter, the overall study will cover “The Least of These: Ministering to those in need.”
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 N. Luther Lane, will have a traditional communion worship service at 10:15 a.m. with historical liturgies and hymns. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, the ladies’ Bible study group meets in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. The thrift store uses its profits for donations to the church and community. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Bring donations to the store during regular hours; for large donations to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesvile.net or find the church on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.