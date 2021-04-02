First Christian Church
At noon Good Friday, April 2, a service will take place to recall the crucifixion of Jesus and its significance for believers with some hymns, prayer and a short meditation.
A parking lot “Sonrise” service will be 7:30 a.m. this Sunday, April 4, in the west parking lot.
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “That's All Folks!” and the Scripture reading is Mark 16:1-8. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person Easter celebration in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday.
Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, children’s programs and youth group are meeting. Adult Bible study also meets at 7 p.m.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Easter Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. John Blacklock will be the guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice is 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Caregivers Meeting is 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart-size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Easter, KJV Acts 12:4” will be the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday.
Ladies' Bible class is expected to resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, in the annex. All other services, classes and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “God Raised Him Up” this Sunday, April 4. The “Search” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
This week's sermon will focus on Genesis 38 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Bible classes have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Sivells Bend United Methodist
The church’s Easter sunrise service will be at 7 a.m. April 4 and will include a light breakfast.
Save the date for SON FunDay on May 16. Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a fish fry, games and crafts.
The church is at the corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1201 and County Road 437, five miles north of Moss Lake. Regular worship services are 9 a.m. the first, third and fifth Sundays of each month. For more information, call 940-368-1386.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
A Feast of Divine Mercy service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, and veneration of a special blessed image of Jesus and a first class relic of St. Faustina Kowalska will take place. There is no Mass at the service.
Confessions will be available from 2-2:45 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is at 713 Main St. in Muenster.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church will gather live and online for both of its Easter worship services this Sunday in the sanctuary at First Baptist, 308 E. Broadway St. Sunday School classes that are meeting will gather 10-11 a.m.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
AWANA and NextGen youth group are meeting Wednesdays; times and places are posted on the church’s Facebook page.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is held in person and via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Pastor Jeff is teaching a study on the book of Genesis. The study will meet in person in room 210 and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with seating limitations. Visitors are asked to contact the church ahead of time so a place may be ready. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page. The church is praying for the community.
The church's Good Friday service will be 6 p.m. April 2 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Easter services will be 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Visitors in person are asked to let the church know ahead of time so a place is available. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
Learning Tree Preschool will open registration for the 2021-2022 school year Monday, March 29.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.