Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre will continue the series on the book of Joshua this Sunday with a look at chapter 3. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.; the men’s class is studying “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is going through R.C. Sproul’s “From Dust to Glory.” A Foundations class also meets and is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs; for help with transportation or other logistical issues, contact the church.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Era Church of Christ
David Kilpatrick will preach “Abiding in the Word,” the fifth sermon in the series about worship, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Era will host the next areawide congregational singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
On Wednesday, Town and Country Circle will meet at 1:30 p.m.; the Ash Wednesday service will be at 6 p.m.; and the choir will practice at 7 p.m.
On Saturdays, Feb. 22 and 29, DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Homebound) will be 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
Guest speaker Stan Skinner will be at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m. and will continue the study of the Psalms.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and is studying the kings of Judah.
The Wednesday midweek service is at 7 p.m.
“Out of Darkness” will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 23, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Wednesday activities next week include an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m., the chancel choir at 7 p.m. and Theology on Tap at the Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar also at 7 p.m.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Gainesville Bible Church
Gainesville Bible Church takes an expository approach — studying the Bible verse by verse, book by book. Worship services are 10:30 a.m. Sundays; Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and an evening Bible study is at 7 p.m. Prayer meetings are at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Childcare is available at all services.
The church is at 601 N. Radio Hill Road. For more information, call 940-668-2781, email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com or visit the church’s website at www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
First Baptist Gainesville
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) will tour North Texas Children’s Dentistry at 10 a.m. Feb. 28; guests are welcome for the tour, information and a chance to play in the office’s playroom. To sign up, call Cortni at the church.
“Seamless,” the next ladies’ Bible study, will begin at 9:30 a.m. the first Wednesday in April at First Baptist. Books are available now; email Shelly Langley at shelly@fbcgville.com to sign up.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday is “Rise Above” from Luke 21:29-22:6. Sunday worship services include the Early First service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
