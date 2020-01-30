First Christian Church
The church will host its “Souper Bowl of Caring” soup luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 2, in the Christian Life Center. More than 30 homemade soups will be served. Donations will benefit the Backpack Buddies program through VISTO.
First Christian Church has held the Souper Bowl of Caring Soup Luncheon for more than 10 years, raising almost $4,000 in 2019. Hosted by the deacons of the church, the luncheon will run until 1 p.m. to make it possible for all local church congregations to attend. All churches are welcome to participate by providing soup, as well.
To participate with soup or for more information on the Souper Bowl of Caring luncheon, call 940-665-2053 or email Rev. Mark Loewen at mdloewen@yahoo.com.
Worship services immediately precede the luncheon beginning at 10 a.m. and the public is welcome.
First Christian Church is at 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville. The Christian Life Center can be accessed via the Commerce Street entrance.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
On Monday, Christian Ed meeting is at 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, Outreach meeting is at 6 p.m. and TEAM meets at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Tai Chi group meets at 6 p.m. in Tyler Hall and the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
The Gilmont Women’s Retreat is next Friday through Sunday.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional Sunday communion service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
Ladies’ Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall. Refreshments are also served.
The men’s Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the fellowship hall. All men are welcome for coffee and study.
Helping Hands thrift store at 719 Smith St. is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds from the volunteer-run mission support church outreach and local nonprofits. Donations should be brought during regular store hours; for large items to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View Church of Christ
“If You Would Be Perfect” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. This Sunday, the church’s bimonthly luncheon will take place after the morning service, followed by a brief 1 p.m. service before dismissing for the day.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays to study the lives of Solomon and Rehoboam.
The congregational first Wednesday singing will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 5.
The next areawide singing will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at Commerce Street Church of Christ.
“The Lord’s Resurrection” will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 2, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
A sermon titled “A Heavenly Meal” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week will continue the series about worship. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Fit 2 Serve will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the children’s worship room.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Wednesday events include:
6 p.m.: Bible Journey in room 113
6 p.m.: Heritage Ringers
7 p.m.: Chancel choir
7 p.m.: Theology on Tap at the Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar
A United Methodist Women Day of Self-denial and Prayer will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Whaley United Methodist Church. All women are welcome.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Baptist Gainesville
Senior adult day trips are in the works and the MOPS group is busy with activities for moms and kids. Fun Bunch meets monthly for games and lunch. On Wednesdays, Pastor Jeff leads a Bible study at 6 p.m. in room 211.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday is titled “Jesus Clears the Air” from Luke 20:27-44. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary music service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway with the church choir.
For information about children's events and programs, contact cortni@fbcgville.com. For the AWANA programs for 2-year-olds through sixth grade, contact shelly@fbcgville.com. For information about the church’s NexGen (youth) program, contact dallas@fbcgville and for adult programs contact eddie@fbcgville.com.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Westminster Presbyterian
Darrell McIntyre will wrap up the series on the book of James this Sunday, discussing how to love someone who has erred. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.; the men’s class is studying “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is going through R.C. Sproul’s “From Dust to Glory.” A Foundations class also meets and is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs; for help with transportation or other logistical issues, contact the church.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
