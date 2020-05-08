First Baptist Gainesville
First Baptist will host in-person services this Sunday, May 10. Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m., both taking place in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, honor special seating arrangements, use the hand sanitizer provided and refrain from hugs and handshakes.
This Sunday, Pastor Jeff will continue his new sermon series on I Peter with “Be God’s Kids” from I Peter 1:13-25. Services will also be live streamed at https://fbcgville.online.church. The Classic First service will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook.
Bible study is live streamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For information about student study opportunities, email youth pastor Dallas Smith at dallas@fbcgville.com. For Mini Gen children’s activities, email Cortni Kordi at cortni@fbcgville.com.
AWANA groups will get together on Zoom with Shelly Langley. Email Shelly at shelly@fbcgville.com for times.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Hillcrest Church of Christ will have its building open for worship this Sunday, May 10. The speaker at the 10 a.m. service this Sunday will be Thomas Simonton from Burleson. Attendees are asked to continue practicing social distancing and following CDC and state guidelines. Health protocols for worship are as follows:
—The at-risk population is strongly encouraged to watch or participate in the service remotely. That includes anyone 65 and older, especially those with underlying health conditions. David will continue his lessons on Facebook at 9 a.m. for those who plan to worship at home — search for Hillcrest Church of Christ, Gainesville, Texas.
—Ensure proper spacing between attendees: Keep at least two empty seats (or 6 feet separation) between any parties in any row, except members of the same household can sit adjacent to each other with two seats empty on either side. Alternate rows between attendees (leave every other row empty).
Individual communion servings will be issued to each person as they enter the building. The communion trays will not be passed. An offering receptacle will be at the back of the auditorium.
The church emphasized the extreme importance of social distancing and doing its part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Attendees are welcome to bring their own masks and gloves.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
Sunday services will be live streamed on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 10. The church plans to resume Sunday morning worship services in person at 10:30 a.m. May 17. All other in-person services, classes and events remain canceled for the time being.
To attend this Sunday’s live streamed service, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/486253946?pwd=U2M2U2pEcnRCeEF6TjhYeUlsdkEzZz09 and use meeting ID 486 253 946 and password 718642.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible classes will be live streamed at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/588455231?pwd=Si9DRCt3bVF6Tzl0cUNRdnVLQUUyUT09 with meeting ID 588 455 231 and password 447300.
“The Eternal Gospel” will be broadcast Sunday, May 3, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010.
Texoma Bible Fellowship
Texoma Bible Fellowship Church, founded as a small home group in November 2017, is now hosting services 11 a.m. to noon Sundays in the Ranch 82 Event Center at 12265 E. U.S. 82, 2 miles west of Whitesboro. The nondenominational church is pastored by John Yeatts; reach him at 817-235-6538 or by email at texomabfc@gmail.com.
First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church remain canceled until further notice. Pam Cooper, clerk of the session, Brian Adams or your shepherd are still available for information or assistance.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice. Learning Tree Preschool will also remain closed in conjunction with the Gainesville ISD schedule.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane is canceling all gatherings including Bible studies and divine services. Pastor Paul Terral is preparing video sermons and devotions for the congregation until attendees can gather in person again. He is available for appointment for those who would like to meet with him. Reach him via email at faithgainesville@outlook.com or send him a message through the website.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is temporarily closed until further notice.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1199, Gainesville, TX 76241. For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
