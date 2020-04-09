St. Peter’s Catholic Church
On April 19, the Feast of Divine Mercy will be celebrated worldwide in the Catholic Church, but how can church members celebrate it in the home this year due to COVID-19? Normally, to avail oneself of the plenary indulgence the Lord grants the Sunday after Easter, one must receive Holy Communion on the Feast; make a good confession on or within a few days of the Feast; and pray for the Pope’s intentions. This indulgence is different from the usual one; Christ promises on Divine Mercy that there is no requirement for detachment from sin, according to Catholic teaching.
How does this apply this year? St. Peter’s has provided the following instructions:
—Honor the Image of Divine Mercy in your home with the family gathered. To print a free image, visit www.thedivinemercy.org/divinemercyimage
—Recite the Act of Contrition and Spiritual Communion prayer on the day of the Feast. The Pope has granted a plenary indulgence for the faithful under certain conditions because of the virus.
—Make a Holy Hour at home from 3-4pm.
For questions, contact lwimmer@ntin.net or call 940-727-8201.
Valley View First Baptist
The church is not meeting in its buildings. But Easter hasn’t been canceled; it has just been reimagined. On Easter Sunday and following Sundays, the sermon will be live streamed at 10:50 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page, @valleyviewfirstbaptistchurch. The sermon will also be posted on the church’s YouTube channel — search for “First Baptist Church of Valley View.” More information is available at firstbaptistvalleyview.nucleus.church or by calling 940-726-3532.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon in both services this Easter Sunday will be “Look! It’s Jesus!” The Early First contemporary service will be live streamed online at 9 a.m. at fbcgville.churchonline.org. The Classic First traditional service at 11 a.m. will be live streamed online and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Bible study is live streamed at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Next week, the Wednesday study will feature special speaker Dr. Rich Freeman of Chosen People Ministries with a program about the Messiah and the Passover.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice.
Valley View Church of Christ
Sunday services will be live streamed on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 10. Visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/486253946?pwd=U2M2U2pEcnRCeEF6TjhYeUlsdkEzZz09 and use meeting ID 486 253 946 and password 718642.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible classes will be live streamed as well at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/588455231?pwd=Si9DRCt3bVF6Tzl0cUNRdnVLQUUyUT09 with meeting ID 588 455 231 and password 447300.
“A Man Attested” will be broadcast Sunday, April 12, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
While church services are suspended at the Hillcrest Church of Christ building, the public may watch a live streamed service at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page. Search for Hillcrest Church of Christ, Gainesville, Texas. Those who don’t use Facebook can tune in to KGAF and hear the previous week's lesson at 10 a.m. Sundays.
