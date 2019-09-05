First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday. Adult Sunday school is 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school will be dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Nursery is available during the service. Refreshments will be served afterward.
On Monday, Sept. 9, the mission team will meet at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the outreach and stewardship committees will meet at 6 p.m. and TEAM group will meet at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, choir practice will be at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, written committee reports will be due at noon to the church office.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests granola bars, oatmeal packages, Vienna sausages, fruit snack roll-ups, cheese crackers, 3-ounce bags of cheese nips or cookies, small boxes of raisins and 4-ounce fruit cups. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday morning Bible classes begin at 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth Minister Jonathan Orr will deliver the sermon this Sunday.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
The next area singing and fellowship will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at MLK Church of Christ.
VISTO needs this week include Vienna sausages, red lid Chef Boyardee micro meals, instant oatmeal, cheese or peanut butter crackers, applesauce, plastic grocery bags, quart-size zip-close bags and school backpack supplies.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Religious but Lost” will be the title for the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. Sunday service. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m.
Weekend events include the men’s breakfast this Saturday morning, Sept. 7, with Ben Willingham from the Callisburg Church of Christ as the speaker. A game night will also follow the Sunday evening service.
MLK Church of Christ will host the next areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The “Truth in Love” program airs 7:30 a.m. Sundays on TV channel 27.
“Hungering for Righteousness” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this weekend will be “Unlikely Places of Honor” from Luke 14:7-24. Worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — come a little early for coffee and donuts — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
AWANA has started for 3-year-olds up through sixth grade but new kids are still welcome. The Bible learning program takes place 5:45-7 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall. For more information, email Shelly at shelly@fbcgville.com.
The youth have kicked off their fall program from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays with Student Pastor Dallas Smith leading. For more information, email him at dallas@fbcgville.com.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website at fbcgville.com or call 940-665-4347.
First United Methodist
The new service schedule is now in effect at First United Methodist Church. Services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — or call the church office, 940-665-3926. A new website is in the works. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, will have a traditional communion worship service at 10:15 a.m. with historical liturgies and hymns. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, the ladies’ Bible study group meets in the fellowship hall.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesvile.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View First Baptist
This Sunday, the worship service is at 10:50 a.m. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m.
On Wednesdays, Youth OverTime offers food, games, worship and Bible study for seventh through 12th grades. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. in the ROC, 505 N. Lee St., and ends at 7 p.m. For more information, call Houston Brown at 940-232-4003.
The pastor’s Bible study meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church is at 503 N. Lee St., three blocks north of the square in Valley View. For more information, call the church at 940-726-3532.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; this quarter, the overall study will cover “The Least of These: Ministering to those in need.”
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Bible Study conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for this self-supporting program. For information, contact Angela Williams at 916-737-6358 or awilliams_05@ntin.net.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
