RiverALIVE Church
Men of Faith in Action, a men’s group at RiverALIVE Church in Gainesville, will host Men’s Advance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Leonard Park pavilion in Gainesville.
The one-day event is designed for men to share what’s going on in various men’s ministries in area churches. Food and beverages will be provided by local churches.
The park is at 1000 W. California St. For more information about Men’s Advance, email marccparts@gmail.com or call 940-284-9029.
RiverALIVE is at 1612 E. Broadway in Gainesville.
Concord Church of Christ
Concord Church of Christ will host its winter coat and jacket drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Free winter coats and jackets of all sizes will be available. For more information or to donate coats or jackets, call 940-580-9820.
The church is at 8376 U.S. 82 in Gainesville, and its website is concordchurchofchrist.org.
First United Methodist
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the ladies will pull out their finest dishes and table settings for the church's annual “Tabletop Treasures” fundraiser for missions. This year’s theme is “29 years of fellowship and blessings” and will include themed display tables, a lunch of salads and dessert, silent auction items and raffles for decorative items. Carolyn Hook and John Fleming will provide music. Proceeds support community organizations and Methodist missions projects. Tables will be on display 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the FUMC Fellowship Center, 214 S. Denton St. Lunch will reserved 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available from the First UMC Women or at the church office (open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday) or at the door.
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
The church launched The Table, a community meal and spiritual life experience, on Sept. 15 in order to offer a different kind of worship experience and a meal for students at NCTC who might otherwise not have access on Sunday evenings to food service. The public is welcome at 6 p.m. Sundays in the student union. If you’d like to help provide the meal, contact Pastor John.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the new church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Joseph’s Bones” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. The class will be finishing its study of the book of John.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m. and will be the monthly congregational singing.
The “Truth in Love” program airs 7:30 a.m. Sundays on TV channel 27.
“The Musts of Christianity” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Afterward, the church will celebrate the reopening of its William F. Rogan Library; refreshments will then be served in the parlor.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests granola bars, peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, fruit snack roll-ups, 4-ounce fruit cups, oatmeal packages, Vienna sausages, 3-ounce bags of cheese nips or cookies and small boxes of raisins. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for this self-supporting program. For information, contact Angela Williams at 916-737-6358 or awilliams_05@ntin.net.
St. Paul’s will offer “Parents Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. the first Friday of each month. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks (children should have already had dinner). The movie and snack will be determined later. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The sermon this Sunday will explore healthy ways to keep from taking one’s relationship with God for granted. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. One of Hillcrest’s shepherds is available for a private meeting in the library at the end of the service.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
VISTO needs this week include Vienna sausages, small boxes of raisins, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cheese or peanut butter crackers, applesauce, plastic grocery bags, quart-size zip-close bags and school backpack supplies.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this weekend will be “Family Dynamics” from Luke 15:11-32. Worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — come a little early for coffee and donuts — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
The men’s ministry will host a men’s fellowship to watch the Cowboys game at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 in the activities building. A meal will also be provided. For more information, call the church office.
The AWANA program for 3-year-olds up through sixth grade is in full swing but new kids are still welcome. The Bible learning program takes place 5:45-7 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall. For more information or to sign up, visit the church’s website at fbcgville.com and click on “AWANA.”
The church’s annual Fall Fest will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and will include food, child-friendly costumes, music, bounce houses, games and candy.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
Era Church of Christ
“Let It Rain” will be the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A class on the book of Romans is at 9:30 a.m. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday Bible study begins at 5:30 p.m. and is titled “How We Got the Bible.”
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, will have a traditional worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, the ladies’ Bible study group meets in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. The volunteer-run thrift store directs profits to the church and community organizations. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations should be brought during regular store hours. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Whaley Methodist Church
Thursday, Oct. 10, will be Whaley United Methodist Church’s annual chicken spaghetti dinner.
The meal will be served 5-7 p.m. and is in conjunction with the annual country store. The menu consists of chicken spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, tea, water or coffee and choice of homemade cake. Dine in or take-out available.
The country store sale has all sort of homemade breads, cakes, pies, cookies and spiced nuts available.
The dinner dates back to 1958 when Whaley Church was on the corner of Broadway and Grand. Whaley United Methodist Church moved to its current location in 1972.
The original recipe for the chicken spaghetti was Elsie Marie Talbot’s whose husband Fitzhugh was Whaley’s minister. When the dinners started back in 1958 they were put on by the United Methodist Women. Now the dinner involves the whole church.
“What a few ladies once did, now takes the whole church,” Patti Wallace, president of United Methodist Women, said.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children under 8. Whaley United Methodist Church is at 701 Rosedale, Gainesville.
Mount Olive First Baptist
Mount Olive First Baptist Church will host a community outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Free car washes will be provided.
The church is at 617 Mill St. in Gainesville. The Rev. Preston Brown is pastor.
Valley View First Baptist
Sunday worship services are at 10:50 a.m. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m.
On Wednesdays, Youth OverTime offers food, games, worship and Bible study for seventh through 12th grades. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. in the ROC, 505 N. Lee St., and ends at 7 p.m. For more information, call Houston Brown at 940-232-4003.
The pastor’s Bible study meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church is at 503 N. Lee St., three blocks north of the square in Valley View. For more information, call the church at 940-726-3532.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; this quarter, the overall study will cover “The Least of These: Ministering to those in need.”
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.