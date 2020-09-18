First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is “Some ‘Splaining to Do” and the Scripture reading is Acts 11:1-18. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., will host worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary; the service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
The church has restarted its adult Sunday School classes at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their Bibles.
At noon Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. Sundays, the church is hosting a call to prayer. Those who are unable to be at the church during the call to prayer are encouraged to set a reminder on their phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
“My Times Are In Thy Hand” from Ps. 31:15 will be the sermon for the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 20. The Wednesday evening service is still available via Zoom video conferencing. All other services, classes and events remain canceled until further notice.
“Jesus the Savior” continues the September series on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
The sermon series from the book of James will continue with a message from James 5 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the auditorium.
Bible classes have resumed at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the annex.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville hosts worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in person in the sanctuary with seating limitations; visitors are asked to call the church office to make a reservation so a place will be ready for them. The church is also continuing to livestream the worship service on Facebook.
More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church Facebook page. The sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later Sunday afternoons.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open to shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and accepts donations from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during shopping hours.
Learning Tree Preschool is still accepting new applications for students wishing to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. Classes began Sept. 10. Contact the church for more information.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
First Baptist Gainesville
Phase II of the church’s reopening program is underway with the return of Sunday School. Classes meet 10-10:50 a.m.
This Sunday’s sermon will be from James 3:1-12. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. Attendees in person are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distance. Those who aren’t comfortable attending in person are invited to use the church’s livestream.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
A virtual Sunday School will still be offered at 10:30 a.m. via livestream on the website and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook. The group is using the book “Seamless.”
Bible study is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane has resumed its in-person worship services after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Traditional communion service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth, as well as Bible study for adults, will be at 9 a.m. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
The ladies’ Bible study group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith is back open at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. Proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift store support local organizations and volunteer fire departments. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. If you have items to donate, bring them to the store on regular store days. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Hillcrest Church of Christ is open for Sunday morning worship services, which are also livestreamed on Facebook and the church’s YouTube channel. Search for Church of Christ, Gainesville, TX on either social media site.
Attendees in person are asked to continue practicing social distancing and following CDC and state guidelines. People may wear masks and/or gloves at their discretion. Individual communion servings will be given to each person as they enter the building. A receptacle for offerings will be at the back of the auditorium.
Callisburg Church of Christ posts recorded sermons to its Facebook and YouTube pages.
A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. “Let The Bible Speak” is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.