Valley View Church of Christ
“Without Hypocrisy” will be the sermon during the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday, June 7. All other in-person services, classes and events remain canceled for the time being.
“Who Is Your Lord?” will be broadcast Sunday on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church remain canceled until further notice.
Pam Cooper, clerk of the session, Brian Adams or your shepherd are still available for information or assistance. Meditations online are provided every Sunday by session members.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The Hillcrest Church of Christ is open for Sunday morning worship services, which will also be live-streamed on Facebook and the church’s YouTube channel. Search for Church of Christ, Gainesville, TX on either social media site.
Attendees in person are asked to continue practicing social distancing and following CDC and state guidelines and may wear masks and/or gloves at their discretion. Individual communion servings will be given to each person as they enter the building. A receptacle for offerings will be at the back of the auditorium.
Callisburg Church of Christ posts recorded sermons to its Facebook and YouTube pages.
A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday, Pastor Jeff will interview guest speaker Courtney Henderson Waddle, a registered nurse, about her experience working with COVID-19 patients in Brooklyn, New York City. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, honor special seating arrangements, use the hand sanitizer provided and refrain from hugs and handshakes.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m., both taking place in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway.
Services will also be live streamed at https://fbcgville.online.church. The Classic First service will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook. The group is using the book “Seamless.”
Bible study is live streamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane has resumed its in-person worship services after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Traditional communion service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth, as well as Bible study for adults, will be at 9 a.m. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
The ladies’ Bible study group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith is back open at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. Proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift store support local organizations and volunteer fire departments. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. If you have items to donate, bring them to the store on regular store days. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is continuing to live stream weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later Sunday afternoons.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice but is selling furniture by appointment only. Learning Tree Preschool will also remain closed in conjunction with the Gainesville ISD schedule.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org.
