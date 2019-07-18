Real Life Church
Real Life Church, 2205 U.S. 82, will host its annual Back to School Wellness Event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the church.
Twenty-plus organizations will offer families information for a healthy and happy back-to-school experience. North Texas Medical Center will offer free school physicals. Basic kids’ haircuts, school supplies, backpacks and hot dogs will be available for free while supplies last.
Information about community assistance, childcare, youth programs, healthy lunches and snacks and church programs will be available.
Donations of school supplies may be delivered to NTMC or the church by July 26. To participate as a vendor in the wellness event, email kristi.rigsby@ntmconline.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Your Adversary the Devil” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be 6 p.m.
The monthlong Wednesday evening pulpit swap continues with Carl Mims from MLK Church of Christ preaching at 7 p.m. July 24. The teens will meet beforehand at 5 p.m. at the preacher’s house for food and games.
Callisburg Church of Christ will host the July areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
The “Truth in Love” program airs 7:30 a.m. Sundays on TV channel 27.
“Pearl of Great Price” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Baptist Gainesville
The Carter BloodCare bus will be at the church from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in the west parking lot. Donors will receive a patriotic shirt. For more information, call Sharon Dill at the church.
Worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — come a little early for coffee and snacks — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. for all ages. Cortni Kordi leads children’s groups and may be reached at cortni@fbcgville.com. Dallas Smith leads seventh through 12th grades in the Activities Center. Various adult classes also take place.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) will host their next meeting at the Sanger Splash Pad, 101 Freese Drive in Sanger. MOPS will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25; bring towels, sunblock and a snack/picnic lunch.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website at fbcgville.com or call 940-665-4347.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday. Nursery is available during the service. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Registration for the church’s annual Creative Arts Camp is open through July 25. The “You Ar My Sunshine” themed camp runs 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 29-Aug. 2 and is open to children ages 7-13. Cost is $5 and scholarships area available. Call the church for more information.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests canned soups, chili, mixed vegetables, regular size boxes of mac and cheese and tuna packets. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; this quarter, the overall study will cover “The Least of These: Ministering to those in need.”
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Worship services take place at 10 a.m. Sundays and one of Hillcrest’s shepherds will be available in the church library at the close of the service for anyone wishing for a private meeting. Sunday Bible classes begin at 9 a.m.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O’Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
The next area singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Callisburg Church of Christ.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the “Media” tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. “Let The Bible Speak” is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First United Methodist
Sunday morning services at First United Methodist Church are as follows:
Word and Table worship at 8:15 a.m. in the sanctuary (communion weekly)
Refresh worship at 9 a.m. in the fellowship center (casual and creative)
Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Traditional worship at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary
Pastor John continues his Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in room 113.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St. For information, contact Rev. Kathy Nations at 940-367-6957 or kathy@fumcgainesville.org.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — or call the church office, 940-665-3926. A new website is in the works. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 N. Luther Lane, will have a traditional communion worship service at 10:15 a.m. with historical liturgies and hymns. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, the ladies’ Bible study group meets in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. The thrift store uses its profits for donations to the church and community. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Bring donations to the store during regular hours; for large donations to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesvile.net or find the church on Facebook.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Bible Study conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for this self-supporting program. For information, contact Angela Williams at 916-737-6358 or awilliams_05@ntin.net.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
