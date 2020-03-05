Cooke Co. Ministerial Alliance
The community Lenten luncheon series continues Wednesday, March 11, with lunch at noon at The Fold of Grand Avenue, 630 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville. St. Paul’s will provide the luncheon.
The hosting schedule for the rest of the month will be as follows: First Methodist will host on March 18 but it will be a brown bag or fasting lunch; First Christian will provide lunch on March 25; and SOLUM will host on April 1 and it will also be a brown bag or fasting lunch. All the events will take place at The Fold of Grand Avenue this year.
Commerce St. Church of Christ
The sermon for Sunday morning, March 8, will be "Following Jesus" from Matthew 19:13-22. Worship is at 10:25 a.m. The adult Sunday School class is studying Proverbs and is in Chapter 30; classes are available for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Evening worship at 6 p.m. will be "Old Testament Prophecies Fulfilled in the New Testament.” The 7 p.m. Wednesday service is in Matthew 12.
The church is in Acts on the 8 a.m. Sunday broadcast on KGAF 92.3 FM.
Congregational singing this month will be 6 p.m. March 21 at the Era Church of Christ.
Valley View Church of Christ
“And We Are Not Saved!” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m. and will continue the study of the Psalms.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and is studying the kings of Judah.
This Wednesday’s midweek service is at 7 p.m.
“Love and Respect” will be broadcast Sunday, March 8, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Presbyterian Church
Guest minister Tracy Ebarb will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
On Tuesday, the Stewardship Committee will meet at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the ministerial Lenten lunch will be at noon at The Fold of Grand Avenue; and the choir will practice at 7 p.m.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests granola bars and 3-ounce bags of pretzels or goldfish. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
This week’s sermon will explore the signs of real religion. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6. A shepherd will be available in the library following the worship service for anyone wishing to meet one-on-one.
This Sunday, March 8, will be the Hillcrest Family Dinner immediately following the morning service. Visitors are invited to stay for the food. Life groups may not be meeting; check with your leader.
Fit 2 Serve meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the children’s worship room.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Era Church of Christ
Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m.; a Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Era will host the next areawide congregational singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre will continue the series on the book of Joshua this Sunday. Also this Sunday, the church will continue having its Sunday evening service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons, with a potluck lunch in Grace Hall between the morning and afternoon services. The afternoon service will begin a series on the doctrine of the covenant, a hallmark of Reformed churches.
Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.; the men’s class is studying “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is starting “Hinged: Christ and His Church.” A Foundations class also meets and is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs; for help with transportation or other logistical issues, contact the church.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Wednesday activities next week include Journey Bible study at 6 p.m., the chancel choir at 7 p.m. and Theology on Tap at the Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar also at 7 p.m.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church is gathering a group of travelers to visit Israel from Oct. 26-Nov. 5. For more information about the trip, call the church office; space remains for six to eight more people.
“Seamless,” the next ladies’ Bible study, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at First Baptist. Books are available now; email Shelly Langley at shelly@fbcgville.com to sign up.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday will be “Get Your Head in The Game” from Luke 22:21-38, continuing the series “The Time Is At Hand.” Sunday worship services include the Early First service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway, and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night to “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.