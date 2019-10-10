Valley View Church of Christ
A guest speaker from the Brown Trail School of Preaching will deliver the sermons Sunday morning and evening and teach the auditorium adult class. The morning service is at 10:35 a.m. Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. The class is studying the book of Esther.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Church of Christ will host the next areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
“Keeping Teens Faithful” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
The sermon series on major figures of the Bible continues at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday Bible study runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will focus on church history.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Bible Journey is 6 p.m. Wednesdays in room 113. Also on Wednesdays, Bible Discovery takes place at 6 p.m. at Second Time Around.
The church launched The Table, a community meal and spiritual life experience, on Sept. 15 in order to offer a different kind of worship experience and a meal for students at NCTC who might otherwise not have access on Sunday evenings to food service. The public is welcome at 6 p.m. Sundays in the student union. If you’d like to help provide the meal, contact Pastor John.
The Learning Tree 2019 Gobble Wobble will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 in the fellowship hall. It will include live and silent auctions and lunch — cost $8 for adults or $5 for kids. The fundraiser supports the church’s preschool.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the new church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor and the Seeker’s Room. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be served after the service.
On Tuesday, small group study meets at 6 p.m. in Tyler Hall.
On Wednesday, Tai Chi meets at 6 p.m. in Tyler Hall; and the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
On Thursday, Game Day group meets at 11:30 a.m.; all committee reports are due at noon; and Reflections Circle meets at 7 p.m.
DASH deliveries will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Pecan Creek Village.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests fruit snacks, 4-ounce fruit cups, oatmeal packages, Vienna sausages and small boxes of raisins. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the sSunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Youth Minister Jonathan Orr will deliver the lesson this week.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O’Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
Hillcrest will host the next area singing fellowship at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the “Media” tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. “Let The Bible Speak” is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this weekend will be “Eternal Realities” from Luke 16:1-13; communion will also be served this week. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
The church’s annual Fall Fest will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the west parking lot. Food, child-friendly costumes, music, bounce houses, games and candy will be available. The public is invited.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Jeff Steed of the Southern Baptists of Texas Foundation will present “Let Us Help You Get Your House in Order” on Biblical principles for a properly planned estate.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, will have a traditional Sunday communion service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie will host a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, the ladies’ Bible study group will meet in the fellowship hall.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha’s Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for this self-supporting program. For information, contact Angela Williams at 916-737-6358 or awilliams_05@ntin.net.
St. Paul’s will offer “Parents Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. the first Friday of each month. Parents or caregivers may drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks (children should have already had dinner). The movie and snack will be determined later. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum.
For more information about St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
RiverALIVE Church
Men of Faith in Action, a men’s group at RiverALIVE Church in Gainesville, will host Men’s Advance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Leonard Park pavilion in Gainesville.
The one-day event is designed for men to share what’s going on in various men’s ministries in area churches. Food and beverages will be provided by local churches.
The park is at 1000 W. California St. For more information about Men’s Advance, email marccparts@gmail.com or call 940-284-9029.
RiverALIVE is at 1612 E. Broadway in Gainesville.
Valley View First Baptist
Sunday worship services are at 10:50 a.m. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m.
On Wednesdays, Youth OverTime offers food, games, worship and Bible study for seventh through 12th grades. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. in the ROC, 505 N. Lee St., and ends at 7 p.m. For more information, call Houston Brown at 940-232-4003.
The pastor’s Bible study meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church is at 503 N. Lee St., three blocks north of the square in Valley View. For more information, call the church at 940-726-3532.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
