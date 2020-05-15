Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane is resuming its in-person worship services after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Traditional communion service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth, as well as Bible study for adults, will be at 9 a.m. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
The ladies’ Bible study group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith is back open at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. Proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift store support local organizations and volunteer fire departments. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. If you have items to donate, bring them to the store on regular store days. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View Church of Christ
The Sunday morning worship service will resume in person at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, May 17, with the sermon “Soaring Like Eagles: A message for our graduates.” All other in-person services, classes and events remain canceled for the time being.
“The First Gentile Convert” will be broadcast Sunday, May 17, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Baptist Gainesville
First Baptist is back to in-person services again this Sunday, May 17, with Pastor Jeff bringing a sermon from I Peter 2:1-12.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m., both taking place in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, honor special seating arrangements, use the hand sanitizer provided and refrain from hugs and handshakes.
Services will also be live streamed at https://fbcgville.online.church. The Classic First service will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook. The group is using the book “Seamless.”
Bible study is live streamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For information about student study opportunities, email youth pastor Dallas Smith at dallas@fbcgville.com. NextGen students meet weekly on Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
For Mini Gen children’s activities, email Cortni Kordi at cortni@fbcgville.com. The kids’ ministry meets on Zoom at 5 p.m. Sundays.
AWANA groups are getting together at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom with Shelly Langley. Email Shelly at shelly@fbcgville.com for information.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Hillcrest Church of Christ is back to having in-person Sunday morning worship services. Attendees are asked to continue practicing social distancing and following CDC and state guidelines, such as staying home if you’re at risk and keep two seats or an empty row between your party and others. Individual communion servings will be given to each person as they enter the building.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Texoma Bible Fellowship
Texoma Bible Fellowship Church, founded as a small home group in November 2017, is now hosting services 11 a.m. to noon Sundays in the Ranch 82 Event Center at 12265 E. U.S. 82, 2 miles west of Whitesboro. The nondenominational church is pastored by John Yeatts; reach him at 817-235-6538 or by email at texomabfc@gmail.com.
First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church remain canceled until further notice.
Pam Cooper, clerk of the session, Brian Adams or your shepherd are still available for information or assistance.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice. Learning Tree Preschool will also remain closed in conjunction with the Gainesville ISD schedule.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org.
