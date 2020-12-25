First Christian Church
This Sunday’s Message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “Christmas Clothes” and the Scripture reading is Colossians 3:12-17. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the Sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open Communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
At noon every Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Sundays, the church has a “Call to Prayer.” If you are physically unable to be at the church, you’re encouraged to set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Bill Parr will be guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Homebound) is Saturday, Dec. 26 from Pecan Creek Village. Barbara Marshall will give the time to be there for each volunteer.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Then Comes the End” from 1 Cor. 15:24 will be the sermon for the 10:35 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. It will be a farewell sermon for Ken Cebrun, who is moving to Cisco to work with the church there as of Jan. 1. Bible class is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Both Sunday and Wednesday services have resumed meeting in person. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Jesus IS Coming Again” this Sunday, Dec. 27. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“A Good Creation Gone Bad” continues the sermon series from Genesis at 10:30 a.m. during this Sunday’s worship service.
Bible studies have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is on break until the new year.
Bible study is held at the church and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
