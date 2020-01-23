Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional Sunday communion service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
Ladies’ Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall. Refreshments are also served.
Helping Hands thrift store at 719 Smith St. is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds from the volunteer-run mission support church outreach and local nonprofits. Donations should be brought during regular store hours; for large items to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View Church of Christ
“What Meanest Thou, O Sleeper?” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. Evening worship is at 6 p.m. and continues the series on the Psalms.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays to study the kings of Judah.
The Wednesday midweek service will be at 7 p.m.
The next areawide singing will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at Commerce Street Church of Christ.
“God With Us” will close out the January series on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
The sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week will continue the series about worship. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service and the annual congregational meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. as well.
On Monday, elder training is at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Wednesday services include:
6 p.m.: Bible Journey in room 113
7 p.m.: Theology on Tap at the Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The sermon this Sunday will explore Jesus’ promise to be with his followers always. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Fit 2 Serve will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the children’s worship room.
VISTO’s “Souper Bowl of Caring” sponsored by First Christian Church will be 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, with more than 30 soups served. Donations will be accepted for VISTO.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday is titled “Image of God” from Luke 20:19-26. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary music service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway with the church choir.
For information about children's events and programs, contact cortni@fbcgville.com. For the AWANA programs for 2-year-olds through sixth grade, contact shelly@fbcgville.com. For information about the church’s NexGen (youth) program, contact dallas@fbcgville and for adult programs contact eddie@fbcgville.com.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Westminster Presbyterian
Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.; the men’s class is studying “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is going through R.C. Sproul’s “From Dust to Glory” and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
St. Paul’s Anglican
Sunday services are at 8 a.m. (spoken) or 10:30 a.m. (sung). Adult Sunday School meets at 9:15 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward in the parish hall.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the parish hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot.
For more information about St. Paul's Anglican Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
