First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor and the Seeker’s Room; the classes are studying “Being Presbyterian.” Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon.
The annual Thanksgiving meal and congregational meeting will be after the service this Sunday, Nov. 17.
On Monday, the mission study is at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, newsletter articles are due by noon and small group will meet at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, Town and Country Circle meets at 1:30 p.m. and the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
On Thursday, Game Day group meets at 11:30 a.m. and Reflections Circle meets at 7 p.m.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests gummy fruit snacks, 4-ounce fruit cups, oatmeal packages, Jif to Go/peanut butter, Vienna sausages and small boxes of raisins. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional communion worship service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Sally Haynie will host a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, the ladies’ Bible study group will meet in the fellowship hall.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View Church of Christ
“It’s About Relationships” is the title of the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. The class is studying the book of Jonah.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Church of Christ will host the final area a cappella gospel singing this calendar year at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
“Were You There?” will be the Nov. 17 program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 and KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Lessons from Daniel” continues the series on major Biblical figures at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday midweek service runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will focus on church history.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The sermon this week will focus on two good blessings that belong only to those who delight in God’s truth. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information, visit the church’s website.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
6 p.m.: The Table community meal and worship experience at the North Central Texas College student union
On Wednesdays, a children’s after-school program is offered from 3:45-6 p.m. with homework help and a meal. Bible Journey is 6 p.m. Wednesdays in room 113, too.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Baptist Gainesville
A special night of worship featuring guest Ryan Fontenot will be 7-9 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 15 in the church’s Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway. The night will be followed by a youth trip to the main event in Frisco from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Any Cooke County youth interested in the main event trip should sign up as soon as possible by emailing dallas@fbcgville.com.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday is “The One You Can Trust” from Luke 18:15-30. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
Operation Christmas Child will be accepting shoeboxes Nov. 18-25 at the Activities Center. Donations may be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Boxes to fill will also be available.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre will continue the series on James during the Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “What the Bible Is All About” and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, the evening service will continue the series through the “one story” of the Bible.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
A free Thanksgiving lunch will be served at noon Nov. 24 in the fellowship hall.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Cooke Co. Cowboy Church
From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, the Cooke County Cowboy Church will begin its five-week “Grief Journey” class, which will take place at the church, 8207 U.S. 82 in Gainesville. Materials will be provided. The class will meet every Tuesday for the duration of the five weeks, including the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. To register, email 4cgriefjourney@gmail.com or call 214-356-3434.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot.
The church’s “Parents Night Out” is the first Friday of each month. Parents or caregivers may drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call 940-665-4705.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.