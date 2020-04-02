First United Methodist
Following the Cooke County guidelines for gatherings of 50 or more and for the safety and health of church members, First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will live stream weekend worship services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays. The sermon and full worship service will also be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
While church services are suspended at the Hillcrest Church of Christ building, the public may watch a live streamed service at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page. Search for Hillcrest Church of Christ, Gainesville, Texas. Those who don’t use Facebook can tune in to KGAF and hear the previous week's lesson at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church encourages attendees to stay united in this way and pray without ceasing for the sick, those who have experienced loss of loved ones and for strength for leaders and themselves to come through this better than everyone was before. It’s also encouraged to pray for the military, first responders, doctors, nurses and all those contributing to a good outcome.
Valley View Church of Christ
All in-person services and classes have been canceled until further notice. However, Sunday services will be live streamed on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays through May 10. Visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/486253946?pwd=U2M2U2pEcnRCeEF6TjhYeUlsdkEzZz09 and use meeting ID 486 253 946 and password 718642.
At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible classes will be live streamed as well at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/588455231?pwd=Si9DRCt3bVF6Tzl0cUNRdnVLQUUyUT09 with meeting ID 588 455 231 and password 447300.
“Women in the Church” will be broadcast Sunday, April 5, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
All classes and services have been canceled until further notice. Church attendees are encouraged to access any of the online services provided by various congregations in the Gainesville and DFW areas.
First Baptist Gainesville
Many opportunities exist to connect with the church Sundays and during the week. Additional information is posted to the church’s website and Facebook page.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon in both services this Sunday will be from Luke 23:26-56. The Early First contemporary service will be live streamed online at 9 a.m. at fbcgville.churchonline.org. The Classic First traditional service at 11 a.m. will be live streamed online and broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. will be live streamed on the website and will also be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Bible study is live streamed at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
