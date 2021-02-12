Heads up, renters – Texas has a new rent and utility bill relief program.
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has received about $1.3 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance funds from the newly passed Coronavirus Relief Bill Rental Assistance Program, according to a press release.
TDHCA is using the funds to help Texas renters pay rent and utility bills, including past-due rent and utilities. TDHCA's Texas Rent Relief program website and phone systems are up and running and ready to answer questions.
TDHCA will accept applications from landlords and tenants beginning 8 a.m. Central time on Monday Feb. 15.
Learn more and apply online at TexasRentRelief.com or by phone at 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368).
The Texas Rent Relief program can help with the following costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020: Past due, current and up to 3 months of expected rent costs; past due, current or up to 3 months of expected utility and home energy expenses; after the initial 3 months of forward assistance, households can apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds are still available.
Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and meet other qualifications. Full details are available at TexasRentRelief.com.
For information, call 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.