Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 535: PFAS Action Act. Bill Passed — House (247-159); No
H Con Res 83: Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran. Bill Passed — House (224-194); No
HR 5377: Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act. Bill Passed — House (218-206); No
HR 5430: United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act. Bill Passed — House (385-41); Yes
H Res 755: Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors. Bill Passed — House (229-198); No
HR 1158: Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — House (280-138); Yes
HR 1865: Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — House (297-120); Yes
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 1158: Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — Senate (81-11); Yes
HR 1865: Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — Senate (71-23); No
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 1158: Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — Senate (81-11); No
HR 1865: Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — Senate (71-23); No
