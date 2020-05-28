Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert announced this week that the county jail has passed its annual inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“Overall the inspector was impressed,” Gilbert said during a meeting of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday, May 26. “I’m proud of the jail division. They do a good job. They keep us in compliance.”

TCJS Inspector Jon Luna conducted the inspection of the Cooke County Jail on Monday, May 4, according to information provided to members of the court.

Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said he sat in on the debriefing with the inspector.

“He was very appreciative of our facilities,” Brinkley said.

According to a previous Register report, the county jail at 300 County Road 451 is about 40,000 square feet. On Thursday, May 28, there were 143 inmates housed at the facility, Gilbert said. Maximum capacity is 212.

The inspection reviews all aspects of jail operations including safety, records and health services.

According to the inspector’s report, there were only two areas noted as “technical assistance provided.”

One was the way mental health records were kept. It stated that while the mental health screening form is being conducted and filled out correctly, the computer-populated copy doesn’t provide all the information obtained in the physical copy. Luna advised county administration to no longer place the computerized copy in its files “as it does not provide sufficient information that was gathered at intake.”

Gilbert said Thursday that the issue was addressed and corrected the following day. The jail has since gone back to using its paper forms, he said.

The other note the inspector left on his report was under the sanitation category. The inspector said that the majority of the tables in inmate living areas were rusting and needed to be repaired or repainted. The inspection review shows “administration and maintenance were notified of the issue and initiated a plan to correct the issue immediately.”

Gilbert said Thursday that “tables are in the process of being repainted.”

Failure to address the technical assistance areas in a timely manner could’ve resulted in the issuance of a notice of non-compliance, according to the TCJS.

Members of the court unanimously agreed to receive and file the jail’s certificate of compliance. Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement was absent.