North Central Texas College’s Gainesville campus received reports of two crimes on campus and one in its residence housing during 2018, according to the college’s 2019 Clery Annual Security and Fire Report released early this month.
The report was posted to NCTC’s website in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act. It shows one on-campus dating violence offense for the Gainesville campus in 2018 and one referral or action for discipline for an on-campus liquor offense.
One referral or action for discipline for a liquor offense in residence housing was also recorded in 2018, according to NCTC Police Chief Nicole Shaw.
Shaw said her department takes “many proactive measures” to protect students and limit crime.
“We make every effort to be in each classroom to present safety measures to faculty and students,” she said via email. “We also use an app called Campus Shield which allows faculty and students to report suspicious activities, crimes, or just summons assistance for vehicle unlocks or jump starts.
“I believe being so close (in proximity and relational) to students makes for lower crime rates,” Shaw added. “Building trust with each other means we have more of an impact on their total quality of life.”
In 2016, the most recent year for which aggregated data is available, colleges and universities reported an average of about 19 on-campus crimes per 10,000 full-time-equivalent students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Enrollment on Gainesville’s campus was 2,295 for 2018, NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said. About 250 students lived in NCTC residence housing last year.
NCTC’s Clery report also showed two crimes reported on the Corinth campus — one forcible sex offense and one burglary. That campus had 5,212 enrolled, Abu said.
No crimes were reported at NCTC’s other three campuses in 2018.
No public property offenses or hate crimes were recorded in 2018, the report showed. No residence housing crime data was included for NCTC’s campuses other than Gainesville since the other campuses don’t have residence housing.
On-campus data include crimes or incidents that took place on the main part of a campus, according to the report. Public property data include occurrences on public property next to and accessible from NCTC, like streets or sidewalks.
