Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 2722: Securing America's Federal Elections (SAFE) Act. Bill Passed - House (225-184); Did not vote
HR 3401: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019. Concurrence Vote Passed - House (305-102); Did not vote
HR 3351: Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2020. Bill Passed - House (224-196); Nay
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
S 1790: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Bill Passed - Senate (86-8); Yea
HR 3401: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019. Bill Passed - Senate (84-8); Yea
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
S 1790: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Bill Passed - Senate(86-8); Yea
HR 3401: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019. Bill Passed - Senate (84-8); Yea
