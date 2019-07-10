LOGO government

Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)

HR 2722: Securing America's Federal Elections (SAFE) Act. Bill Passed - House (225-184); Did not vote

HR 3401: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019. Concurrence Vote Passed - House (305-102); Did not vote

HR 3351: Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2020. Bill Passed - House (224-196); Nay

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)

S 1790: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Bill Passed - Senate (86-8); Yea

HR 3401: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019. Bill Passed - Senate (84-8); Yea

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

S 1790: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Bill Passed - Senate(86-8); Yea

HR 3401: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019. Bill Passed - Senate (84-8); Yea

