Republican Women swear in new officers for 2020

Cooke County Republican Women installed its officers for 2020 at a reception Thursday, Dec. 5, following the Gainesville Christmas parade.
Texas Federation of Republican Women District Director Sue-Lynn Voigt from Van Alstyne administered the oaths of office.
Kerri Kingsbery is club president for 2020. The rest of the leadership team includes First Vice President of Programs Kimzie Moss, Second Vice President of Membership Jennifer Jonas, Third Vice President of Campaign Activities Tiffany Lester, Fourth Vice President of Fundraising Peggy DeLancy, Secretary Pauline Lesch and Treasurer/PAC Treasurer Marci Gilbert. Dianne Helms will remain on the board as immediate past president.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Republican candidates for U.S. Congressional District 13 have been invited to participate in a candidate forum that evening The district includes Cooke County, and the seat is currently held by Congressman Mac Thornberry, who announced he would not seek reelection. The forum will also feature Republican candidates for judge of the 235th Judicial District, in which incumbent Janelle M. Haverkamp is being challenged by local attorney Kyle Kemp.
Cooke County Republican Women was established in 1991. Membership is open to Republican women 18 years and older who are U.S. citizens and registered voters. Republican men are invited to join as associate members. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or its website at www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
