Nationally recognized author Debbie Georgatos will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Cooke County Republican Women.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at a new location, Cross Timbers Church. The church is at 6134 E. Farm-to-Market Road 922 near Valley View.
Georgatos is the host of the “America, Can We Talk?” radio show and a podcaster, political analyst, campaign consultant, former litigation lawyer and author. The public is invited, including interested students. The larger room size allows for seating to be spaced out.
The club will follow the church’s coronavirus-related requests including limiting refreshments to drinks only, providing hand sanitizer at check-in and encouraging the use of face masks.
The club normally meets at First Christian Church in Gainesville and expects a return to the usual meeting place when pandemic conditions allow, CCRW publicity chair Pauline Lesch said.
Membership in Cooke County Republican Women is open to Republican women who are U. S. citizens, registered voters and at least 18 years old. Republican men can also join as associate members.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.