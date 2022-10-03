The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Lisa Jones with Abundant Life Insurance Solutions, PLLC. Jones specializes in assisting those 65 and older. Her office is located at 715 E. California St. in Gainesville.
Ribbon cutting
Staff report
