TAPS public transit is offering free rides for people needing transportation to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Rides may be booked by calling the TAPS call center at 844-603-6048. Rides can be scheduled as soon as you receive your appointment and are not subject to the usual rules for scheduling rides 48 hours in advance.
The call center opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.
TAPS cannot accommodate drive-thru testing sites, according to information provided by Cooke County Emergency Management.
Riders are advised to call to book their ride as soon as their appointment is made, even if it's a week in advance. Same-day booking may be possible depending on capacity. Riders need to have the address of the vaccination site available when they call.
Appointments scheduled through Cooke County's vaccine waiting list are administered at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
