Right out of the gate: Youth to kick off new year with show of 4-H, FFA, FCCLA projects

Grab your boots and get ready to head to the Cooke County Fairgrounds for the 2021 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show.
The annual event is slated to kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at the fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., with the equine show.
The CCJLS will run throughout next week, picking up Wednesday, Jan. 6, with the cattle show and concluding Saturday, Jan. 9, with the premium sale, according to event organizers.
This year’s show will feature more than 1,100 entries from 470 exhibitors, according to a press release issued Tuesday, Dec. 29. Last year, there were 1,173 entries by 474 exhibitors, according to a previous report in the Register.
Cooke County students in third through 12th grade will showcase shop projects, clothing, food, visual arts and livestock at this year’s CCJLS, officials said.
All of the show’s events will be on the fairgrounds, organizers said, except the Family and Consumer Science show which will take place at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St.
“Our students have continued to put in effort each day raising these animals through the pandemic,” said Traci Broom, CCJLS secretary. “It is finally time for them to show off their hard work and they would love the support of the community.”
Attending any of the livestock show’s events is free. However, because of the coronavirus, all spectators and participants are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, officials said. Social distancing is keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
All Cooke County Junior Livestock Show events take place at the Cooke County Fairgounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., unless noted. All are free and open to the public.
Saturday, Jan. 2
9 a.m.: Equine show
Wednesday, Jan. 6
10 a.m.: Cattle show with poultry show to follow
Thursday, Jan. 7
8 a.m.: Rabbit show
9:30 a.m.: Family and Consumer Science show at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St.
10 a.m.: Lamb show followed by goat show
3 to 6 p.m.: FCS project viewing at First Christian Church
Friday, Jan. 8
9 a.m.: Swine show
1 p.m.: Ag mechanics show (wood and metal shop)
Saturday, Jan. 9
Noon: Buyer’s luncheon
1 p.m.: Premium sale
