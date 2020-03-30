Era resident Amanda Riley was recently promoted to vice president of lending at 4U Credit Union, the institution’s CEO, Don Wood, and its board of directors announced in a press release.
Riley has been with the credit union since 2010 and has held a variety of positions, including vice president of marketing and business development, according to the release. Riley had “a crucial role” in the institution’s name change last fall, as well. The credit union was formerly called Nascoga Credit Union.
She has been involved in various community organizations including the boards of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Medal of Honor Host City Program, Cooke County United Way, the Era Volunteer Fire Department Association and the Era ISD Education Foundation; and has completed leadership classes in Gainesville, Lake Kiowa and Sherman, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.