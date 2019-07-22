Gainesville officials recently awarded a contract for $429,166 to replace a sanitary sewer crossing at the Elm Fork of the Trinity River after debris from recent storms damaged the crossing.
City council voted unanimously to award the contract to Lynn Vessels Construction LLC out of Sherman at the council meeting July 16. All members were present for the meeting.
The project will include 210 linear feet of 6-inch sanitary sewer inverted siphon to be put in underneath the river near Farm-to-Market Road 51. An existing siphon there had washed out and a temporary substitute crossing put in after the washout was damaged by a log during recent rains, City Manager Barry Sullivan said. An inverted siphon is a pipe system carrying wastewater under rivers or other depressions in the ground.
The replacement siphon has been designed to accommodate flow that had been carried by the old siphon plus another old one just north of it. Another part of the project includes 1,900 linear feet of 6- to 12-inch pipe to eliminate that other old siphon crossing, according to information provided to council members. That siphon is reaching the end of its life, according to City Manager Barry Sullivan, so it would be abandoned and the pipe would divert sewer water south to the siphon that’s being replaced.
The work will also involve moving some other piping 40 to 50 feet back from the riverbank, Sullivan said, where the existing pipe has been washing out.
“We’d solve three issues with this one solution,” he told city council members.
The project will be paid for using funds from this year’s and next year’s Water and Sewer Fund and Water Capital Fund, allocations which were approved in December 2018. A total of $281,589 will come from this year’s Water and Sewer Fund; $147,166 will be from next year’s and the remaining $78,411 will be taken from the Water Capital Fund, according to fiscal information provided to council members.
Work could start as soon as late August and is expected to wrap up in October or November, Sullivan said Monday, July 22.
The city received four bids for the project. The other three — from Atkins Bros. Equip. Co. Inc., Dickerson Construction Co. Inc. and Joe Funk Construction Inc. — came in $175,000 to more than $570,000 higher, according to a bid summary.
