Road to improvement: Construction on SUMP K expected to start soon

A $1.4 million road construction project is slated to begin next month, city officials say.
The project would reconstruct Broadway Street from Taylor Street to Grand Avenue. The two-lane road would be converted from asphalt to 8-inch reinforced concrete pavement with a 6-inch integral curb. A 6-inch sewer line would be replaced with an 8-inch PVC sewer line, a previous Register report shows.
It also shows reconstruction of Bird Street from Culberson to Hancock streets. That area’s two lanes would be reconstructed from asphalt to 8-inch reinforced concrete pavement with a 6-inch integral curb, as well. An 8-inch sewer line would also be replaced with an 8-inch PVC sewer line.
Reconstruction of Hancock Street from Broadway Street to Bird Street includes a reinforced concrete pavement with a 6-inch integral curb and replacement of a 6-inch sewer line with an 8-inch PVC sewer line, as well as replacing an 8-inch water line with an 8-inch PVC water line, according to information previously provided by the city.
Public Works Director Ron Sellman gave a SUMP K project update to members of the city council Tuesday, Aug. 18.
He said construction was to begin this month. However, the contractor, Lynn Vessels Construction LLC, has been down employees and Sellman said he didn’t know if they were sick with the coronavirus or not. The work is now expected to begin the week of Sept. 21.
“I’m going to try to push to see if we can get them up here faster,” Sellman said. “We got quite a bit of work to do.”
Gainesville City Manager Sullivan said the contractor has one year from the beginning of this month to complete the work.
In March, members of the city council approved awarding a $1.19 million bid to Lynn Vessels for the Street and Utility Maintenance Program project bond bid package K that consists of the construction mentioned.
In June 2019, city council authorized Sullivan to execute an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for $235,000 to provide professional engineering services for SUMP K, according to an archived Register report.
The project is funded through a 2018 bond and monies from the assigned fund, according to a previous Register report.
Sullivan told the Register that city officials are already looking at prioritizing roads in need of repair for its next master plan.
Since the last SUMP master plan was completed in 2010, the city has spent around $27 million on repairing roads and replacing old or damaged water, sewer and drainage lines. Sullivan said funds for the projects came from “budgeted cash and debt service.”
The previous SUMP master plan was completed in 2010, information provided by Sullivan states.
Streets completed under city’s SUMP
- Broadway (Taylor to Schopmeyer)
- MLK (Culberson to I-35)
- Bone (Taylor to Preston)
- Dixon (Broadway to Cummings)
- Jefferson (Broadway to Elm)
- Refinery Road (Old Sivells Bend to U.S. 82)
- Old Sivells Bend (I-35 to Refinery)
- Church (Dixon to Denton)
- Bone (Morris to Taylor)
- Red River (Main to Church)
- Broadway (Denison to Schopmeyer)
- Broadway (Fair to California)
- Luther Lane (paved portion)
- Summerfield
- Broadway (Grand to Fair)
- Church (Dixon to Lindsay)
- Scott (Dixon to Railroad)
- Lindsay (Pecan to Tennie)
- Davis (Lindsay to east end)
- Weber (U.S. 82 to Colorado)
- Denton (Broadway to Scott)
- Red River (Broadway to Scott)
- Culberson (California to U.S. 82)
- O’Neal (Grand to Wheeler Creek)*
*This was an overlay, not a reconstruction, but there were some curbs reconstructed to help with some drainage issues.
All streets included replacing water, sewer, and drainage lines that needed to be replaced.
Some were done because of drainage requirements for other Street and Utility Maintenance Program improvements: Bone (Taylor to Preston), Bone (Morris to Taylor), and Davis (Lindsay to east end). Those are also listed above.
In total, the city has spent around $27 million since 2010 on the projects listed above.
Information provided by City Manager Barry Sullivan
