Road work ahead: TxDOT planning rumble strip, curve project this fall

As soon as temperatures get cooler, the Texas Department of Transportation is set to embark on a $657,000 safety project with monies recently awarded by the Texas Transportation Commission, according to TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis.
The project is to install centerline rumble strips on 160 miles of Farm-to-Market and state highway pavement in Cooke, Clay, Montague and Wichita counties, according to a TxDOT news release issued this week. Some locations, including a portion of Farm-to-Market Road 371 in Cooke County, will be receiving curve warning signs, as well.
“Rumble strips audibly and physically alert drivers that they are leaving their side or center of the roadway,” Lewis said in an email interview with the Register. “They can also alert bicyclists that a vehicle could be moving onto the shoulder.”
In Texas, 58% of “run off the road wrecks” happen on rural roads contributing to death or incapacitating injury, according to Lewis.
TxDOT has been installing rumble strips since 1999, she said.
“Back then we were required to put them on all four-lane or more divided rural highways,” Lewis said. “In previous years, we have been installing them just as quickly as funding has come available for safety projects. TxDOT is recommending them on rural highways of 45 mph or more, trouble spots and areas where ROR [run off the road] wrecks are more frequent. This year TxDOT of Wichita Falls’ safety money allocation allowed us to let a significant amount of miles.”
The project includes work on the following roads in Cooke County:
A 3.5-mile stretch of Farm-to-Market Road 372 from the I-35 southbound frontage road to near Cabin Street.
A 6.9-mile stretch from Farm-to-Market Road 678 from FM 372 to Farm-to-Market Road 3164.
FM 3164 from FM 678 to Farm-to-Market Road 902 for 5.3 miles.
Along FM 372 for 14.5 miles from near Main Street to Farm-to-Market Road 3002.
FM 3002 east of I-35 to FM 372 for 8.5 miles.
A half-mile of FM 371 from 2.6 miles north of US 82 to 2 miles north of US 82.
A seven-mile portion of Farm-to-Market Road 922 from the Montague county line to Farm-to-Market Road 373.
Farm-to-Market Road 1198 for five miles from U.S. 82 to Farm-to-Market Road 1630.
FM 1198 from FM 1630 to FM 922 for 5.5 miles.
Farm-to-Market Road 455 for 1.5 miles in Cooke County from the Montague county line to the Wise County line.
A 3.7-mile portion of FM 678 near U.S. 82 to Farm-to-Market Road 2896.
FM 678 from FM 3164 to near U.S. 82 for 2.9 miles.
An 18.7 mile portion on FM 1630 from Farm-to-Market Road 677 to the Montague county line.
FM 902 from 1 mile west of Farm-to-Market Road 3496 to the Grayson county line for 6.8 miles.
Grand Prairie-based Stripe-A-Zone Inc. will be the project’s contractor. Construction could start this fall or winter, the news release shows.
TxDOT Wichita Falls is expecting to let another $900,000 in rumble strips this month. That contract will include rumble strips for six counties. However, none will be in Cooke County, Lewis said.
