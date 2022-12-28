A swearing-in ceremony for Cooke County’s new and reelected public officials is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
The event will mark the return of John Roane to Cooke County government.
Roane previously served as Cooke County Judge from 2009-2015, before retiring to take care of his late wife. He ran for a new term in the 2022 Republican primary against incumbent Steve Starnes and Precincnt 4 Commissioner Leon Klement, outdistancing both and going on to a November general election win over Democrat Denny Hook.
Other public officials being sworn in are:
• John H. Morris, Judge, County Court At Law; Marci Gilbert, District Clerk;
• Pam Harrison, County Clerk;
• Patty Brennan, County Treasurer;
• Jason Snuggs, County Commissioner Precinct No. 2;
• Matt P. Sicking, County Commissioner Precinct No. 4;
• John J. Jody Henry, Justice of the Peace JP Precinct No. 1;
• Carroll L. Johnson, Justice of the Peace JP Precinct No. 2.
Cooke County’s District Judge Janelle Haverkamp and Justice Dabney Bassel from the Texas Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth will be present to administer oaths in the county’s District Courtroom.
Sunday’s event will be hosted by the Cooke County Republican Party and is open to the public. For more information, contact Republican County Chair Chris McNamara, 940-665-8683, or by email to chair@cookegop.com.
Follow the Cooke County Republican Party on Facebook for updates and information or go to www.cookegop.com.
Springer, Spiller town hall
State Senator Drew Springer (R-Muenster) and Representative David Spiller (R-68) will host a town hall Thursday, Jan, 5, at 7 p.m. at the First State Bank Conference Center, 837 E. California St. in Gainesville.
Springer and Spiller will discuss the upcoming legislative session in Austin and what could be in store for Cooke County.
The event is open to the public. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to interact with the legislators who represent them in Austin.
The lawmakers will talk about what they expect during the 140 days of the Regular Session of the Legislature, which will convene Jan. 10. They will also answer questions and listen to concerns from those in attendance.
The event is sponsored by Cooke County Republican Women. Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook and at www.cookegop.com/ccrw for information about upcoming events.
