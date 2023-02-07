It didn’t take long for John Roane to be confronted with a big problem.
Roane, the former Cooke County Judge who reclaimed his old job in last fall’s elections, oversaw the county’s response to the ice storm that shut down everything locally in the middle of last week. Rather than risk harm to the county’s non-emergency staff, he opted to close county offices for three days as way to dissuade local residents from venturing out onto the half-inch of black ice covering most of Cooke County.
“I think the county, as a whole, did a wonderful job,” Roane told the Register. “I had plenty of assistance in making the right decisions as far as closing the county … I’ll never regret closing the county. We closed the county so our people will not have to come to work on icy roads and all of that sort of thing. But it's just as important that we let the people know — and I'm talking about all of our citizens — ‘Please don't come to the county today to try to get any business done because it's dangerous.’”
And the decision appeared to be the right one.
“Ray Fletcher (county emergency management coordinator) told me that, aside from a slide off and one other incident, the emergency and fire departments and everybody were able to do their jobs,” Roane said.
“… I think it's just unusual to have this kind of weather this soon after being sworn in. And, you know, fortunately it, it showed how the county and the judge and commissioners have come together,” Roane added.
Seeing that coordination was heartening to Roane.
“Well, one of my very, very first priorities is working to make sure that different county offices and officials have better working relationships with each other,” Roane explained. “I think the key to everything that we do in the county is being able to work together as a county.”
Cooke County is in the midst of implementing a new emergency radio system. The hope is that every police, fire and EMS worker can reach one another via the system and operate together over the radios in case of a public emergency. That work is being funded with federal stimulus dollars. The initial testing of the system has went well, but there are still kinks to be ironed out. Roane said the radio issue, as well as better support of county EMS operations and proper equipping of firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, are some of his biggest priorities.
“Public safety always has to come first, and we always have to support our three legs of public safety — the fire departments, EMS and the Sheriff’s office,” Roane said.
Roane expressed some concern about the lack of participation in the county’s various volunteer fire departments — an issue that plagues rural fire protection across the country.
“Volunteerism, I think, is a problem across the board,” Roane said. “For instance, my wife and I deliver Meals on Wheels every Thursday. We have a regular route, and we go do that. And somebody asked me, I said, are you gonna quit doing that when you get to be a county judge? And I said, ‘Well, no.’ One of the things that I want to do is county judge is promote volunteerism.”
Roane keeps regular office hours at the Cooke County Courthouse. He can be reached at 940-668-5435 or john.roane@co.cooke.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.