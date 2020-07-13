Charges are pending following a reported robbery at the Circle K convenience store on North Grand Avenue, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
Around 5:06 p.m. Friday, July 10, officers responded to the convenience store at 1003 N. Grand Ave. in reference to an assault.
McClinton said when officers arrived, a 40-year-old Gainesville woman reported to police that she was assaulted by another woman. After the alleged assault, the suspect took the Gainesville woman’s wallet which contained her identification and cash, according to McClinton.
The alleged victim had some reported minor injuries as a result of the altercation, she said.
Police said the victim knew the woman, but how the two knew one another was not provided.
The case remains under investigation, McClinton said Monday, July 13.
