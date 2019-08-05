A 45-year-old man accused of robbing the Cricket Wireless store on Culberson Street in May 2018 is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
Carlton Rydell Jones’ hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. in the 235th District Court, according to court records. He faces an enhanced first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Jones, who reportedly wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a surgical mask, entered the wireless store at 1520 N. Culberson St. on May 20, 2018, and demanded money from staff while displaying a knife, according to previous information the Register obtained from the Gainesville Police Department.
After Jones allegedly took the money, he ordered an 18-year-old employee into the office area of the business before fleeing the scene, police said.
The store clerk was unharmed, according to archived Register reports.
Jones was caught last year in McIntosh County, Oklahoma, after GPD investigators were able to identify the company name and truck number off the semi they determined Jones was driving.
The vehicle was stolen and tracked by GPS, according to police.
Jones was booked into the McIntosh County Jail on charges of a stolen vehicle and a suspended driver’s license on May 21, 2018.
He was indicted by a Cooke County Grand Jury on the robbery charge in July 2018, according to a filing with the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office.
According to his indictment, he was convicted of theft of property more than $20,000 less than $100,000 in Denton County in 2011, leading to the charge’s enhancement.
The enhancement adds an additional 10 years to his minimum prison sentence if he is convicted of aggravated robbery. All told, Jones faces 15 to 99 years, or life in prison.
In April 2019, Jones was sentenced in Oklahoma to three years in prison on a felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to officials.
Jones is from Hominy, Texas, according to Cooke County Sheriff’s Office records clerk Patricia Taylor.
Jones was transferred from Oklahoma and booked into the Cooke County Jail on July 15, 2019, to face his robbery charge. His bond has been set at $75,000.
First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Jones will remain in the county until his case is taken care of.
