The Rockin’ W Tavern is open for business in downtown Gainesville.
“We decided that Gainesville needed a place for local country music … The inspiration really comes from a love of music,” said owner Andrew Whitely. “We decided to open it and we found this spot here in downtown Gainesville and fell in love with it.”
The tavern is designed for hanging out with an area for live performances, a dance floor and a game room in the back with a pool table and dart boards.
“We have music from all different spectrums of country music; from bluegrass to guys that are borderline rock and roll and everything in-between,” said Whitely. “We have a lot of great local artists from all over North Texas coming through here that have some really good music to share with y’all.”
The Rockin’ W is the latest in a group of businesses to open up in downtown Gainesville with the hope of helping to revitalize the community.
“There’s a lot of people looking for growth inside of downtown Gainesville, a lot of business owners,” said Whitely. “We’re all pulling together in conjunction with the city and property owners and we’re hoping to create a nightlife in Gainesville and attract more people to Gainesville.”
Whitely and his family have spent the last five months renovating and creating the best ambiance possible.
“Obviously music alone is not enough to sustain, so we incorporated a menu of some really good tavern-style food and serve cold drinks,” said Whitely. “We built a kitchen in the back; we removed the old kitchen from the previous establishment and made a dance floor, which was a long and interesting process.”
Whitely grew up in Dallas and previously lived in Aubrey before coming to Gainesville.
“[My family] moved here to Gainesville back in the summertime of last year, and we were looking for something close to home to do,” said Whitely. “This opportunity popped up and we decided it was what we wanted to do.”
The Rockin’ W Tavern is located at 105 W. California St. across from the courthouse. It is open every day except for Sunday.
