With the 2019 Gainesville Rodeo in the rearview mirror, newly crowned royalty are representing the Gainesville Riding Club at other area rodeos including the upcoming Saint Jo Rodeo on Aug. 2-3.
Tana Rose Butts, crowned queen of the Gainesville Rodeo, will be at the Saint Jo Rodeo as well as the Forestburg Rodeo on Aug. 9-10 and several other Texas and Oklahoma rodeos, according to Gainesville Riding Club member Jane Martin. Tana, daughter of Robin Levison and Steven Butts, is 16 and will be a sophomore at Valley View High School this fall. She’s involved in 4-H and FFA and plans to attend North Central Texas College and ride on its stock horse team. Tana recently won Highpoint Region IV Senior Stock Horse Champion and will be participating at the state 4-H horse show beginning Sunday, July 20, at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. She also represented the Gainesville Riding Club at the Whitesboro Rodeo earlier this summer.
2019 Gainesville Rodeo Princess Shelby Riddle also plans to attend the Saint Jo and Forestburg rodeos as well as other UPRA events and parades. She’s the 12-year-old daughter of Ben and Jana Riddle of Whitesboro. Shelby recently participated in the Whitesboro Rodeo grand entry.
The new Buckaroo of the Gainesville Rodeo, Braxton Ray Crabtree, hails from Denton. He’s the 3-year-old son of Taylor and Donavan Crabtree. He’s joined by Buckarette Ripleigh Caite Haugh, 3, of Gainesville, who’s the daughter of Rodney and Mia Dennis and Hayden and Magen Haugh.
Gainesville Rodeo winners of non-UPRA events included Bayleigh Benjamin, Wilson, Oklahoma, in junior barrels; Evan Morrison, Gainesville, in junior bulls; Mason Tucker, Tioga, in both the Friday and Saturday night Mutton Bustin’ competitions; Cheyenne Bland, Krum, and Kate Dill, Lindsay, in the Friday night Rescue Race; and Colton Crabtree and Chris Crabtree, both of Whitesboro, in the Saturday night Rescue Race.
Next year’s rodeo will be June 19-20, 2020.
