Authorities are advising that Cooke County residents should be prepared for possible power loss sometime overnight Sunday into Monday. Scheduled, temporary outages for 10-45 minutes could take place as needed in order to reduce load on the electric grid.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue asks that you please not call 911 or the power company if that happens.
You can track Oncor outages at https://stormcenter.oncor.com/ and Pentex outages at http://oms.pentex.com
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking power customers to conserve electricity.
Oncor advises that "Even small steps, such as turning down the thermostat to 68 degrees, turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances, and avoiding the use of large appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers, can help make a difference."
A hard freeze advisory and wind chill advisory are in effect through noon Tuesday.
