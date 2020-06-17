With the idea of creating a conversation and solutions to end racial injustice, Donielle Manuel and her event planning company Elle Maxwell Events have organized a gathering at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Gionna Scott, an event planner at Elle Maxwell Events, pitched the idea for “Let’s Take A Seat At The Table” to Manuel and fellow planner Annjeanette Williams-Martin, and Manuel said they jumped at the chance to foster a dialogue about the current issues facing the Gainesville community.
“Considering all that’s going on and the current state we’re in as far as protests and the George Floyd video and the incidents related to police brutality, we wanted to have an event that brought everyone together and not separate everyone,” Manuel said. “We want to hear everyone’s perspective as it relates to everything that is going on.”
Growing up in Gainesville, Manuel and her coworkers feel strongly about the state of affairs when it comes to black injustice.
“We want to come up with ways that we can improve the current state of Gainesville as a community,” Manuel said. “We’re all pretty passionate about this situation and we all want to bring light to the situation. With us growing up there, it’s kind of felt segregated in a way. You have different areas in Gainesville. Black people have their own functions and white people have their own, but I don’t think people in Gainesville are aware of issues other people face.”
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 5% of Gainesville’s population is black.
From the black community perspective, Manuel said it’s important to shed light on what challenges they have been facing in recent years.
“If you haven’t been in that spot that you’ve endured racist acts just because of the color of your skin, that’s what we’re here to do is bring awareness,” Manuel said. “There haven’t been a lot of black people in the city council. It’s a little bit deeper than that. Some of the black people haven’t received the same job opportunities as other people and I’ve experienced that.”
At the heart of the George Floyd protests is unrest about police brutality toward black people and that is one of the major topics Manuel hopes is talked about at the event.
Floyd was killed in late May when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest.
“Of course, we’ll look at how the police department handles cases that involve black people and the sentences are a little bit harsher as it relates to other races,” Manuel said. “We don’t want it to be one-sided and that’s how it’s portrayed sometimes in Gainesville. We want to do other similar events and bring out the police departments and officials, so we want everyone to be heard.”
Manuel said she has had personal experience with police injustice against her and her family.
“We have a variety of topics and one of them is figuring out what law enforcement can do to improve its relationship with the black community,” Manuel said. “How police treat black people compared to other races, I’ve experienced that. There are a lot of strong requirements for events at parks and from my experience, it’s assumed it’s going to get unruly. Fortunately, I haven’t been involved with any crimes, but I’ve had a lot of family members and friends experience the inequality when it comes to the justice.”
Manuel hopes it will be clear that the event is not just about black people.
“It’s not a black thing, it’s a human race thing,” Manuel said. “If you have a heart, seeing that George Floyd video, it’s inhumane. We are all human. We want people to listen and hear us out and not be so quick to have judgment for what we are saying. People think black people are whining or complaining, but it hits different for us because we live that life. We know there are other issues, but we want to be able to share them and not feel like someone is judging us.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St., will host the discussion and Manuel said she appreciated CEO Josh Chapman’s help to host it safely.
Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart will also be a special guest and master of ceremonies.
“We see that he’s involved in the community and we thought he could intelligently speak and not make it one-sided,” Manuel said of Stewart. “We also wanted it to be in a central location where everyone is comfortable and Josh Chapman made his venue readily available and we are able to still include COVID-19 precautions as well.”
Manuel said there has been a great amount of support since she posted the event.
“I was a little surprised about it and we’ve had some local attorneys reach out and we’ve had people wanting it recorded because they are unable to attend and we really appreciate that support,” Manuel said.
