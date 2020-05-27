Runoff voter registration underway

If you aren’t registered to vote, now’s the time to do so.
Cooke County Voter Registrar Brandy Carr said voters have until Monday, June 15, to register or change their address before the runoff elections for the Republican and Democratic Party primaries in July.
The runoffs are scheduled for July 14.
Those interested in voting must either drop off or mail in a voter registration form to the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, 112 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX, 76240. Carr also is the county’s Tax Assessor-Collector.
Voter registration applications can be picked up at Carr’s office or filled out and printed off online at www.votetexas.gov. Carr’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, she said. Carr said her office still has a drop box that’s available from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. people are “welcome” to use, as well.
If mailing an application, be sure it’s postmarked no later than June 15, Carr said.
Unsure if you are registered or not? Anyone can find out their voter registration status by visiting www.votetexas.gov.
A person is eligible to register to vote if they are: a United States citizen; a resident of the county where the application is submitted; at least 18 years old on Election Day; not a convicted felon (one may be eligible to vote if they have completed their sentence, probation, and parole); and have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Early voting begins July 6, according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
If you voted in the March primaries, you can only cast a ballot for the party you previously voted in. Those who didn’t vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.
The Democratic runoff ballot features Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar running for U.S. senator; Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo for District 13 U.S. representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo for railroad commissioner.
The Republican runoff ballot features Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner facing off for the District 13 U.S. representative seat and Elizabeth Beach and Brian Walker vying for Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice.
There were 26,053 registered voters during the March primaries, according to an archived Register report. Of those, 10,036 or 38.52% came out to cast ballots during the March Republican and Democratic party primaries.
Updated voter registration numbers were not immediately available from Carr because the system was down, she said Wednesday, May 27.
