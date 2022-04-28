AUSTIN — The Texas Permanent School Fund has taken a $246 million hit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, according to state officials.
The House Public Education Committee met Tuesday to discuss how the war has impacted the PSF and potential recommendations on how to move forward.
Holland Timmins, executive administrator and chief investment officer of the Texas Permanent School Fund, said that on Dec. 31, the PSF had $260 million value that includes Russian investments. As of Tuesday, the value was $14 million.
“The challenge, as was said earlier, these emerging markets tend to be more volatile economies, [but] there have frequently been geopolitical crises in these that have normally worked out,” Timmins said.
The Permanent School Fund was established to help support the state’s public school system through long-term investments, per the state’s administrative code.
In that, there is an emerging market portfolio that is split between equities and debt within emerging markets. Those markets include developing countries like Russia, Mexico, Brazil and others. They are labeled emerging markets because their economies are in a developmental stage rather than an established, mature market like the U.S. or the U.K. They also tend to be more volatile and easily influenced by political leadership, Timmins said.
Of the PSF's $41 billion total portfolio, about $5 billion is earmarked for emerging markets which includes direct holdings in public equities across several companies in at least 20 countries, Timmins said. The fund also holds some debt from countries including Russia.
Timmins added that the emerging market equity year-over-year results through March 31 was down 12.6%, largely driven by the Russian invasion. Because of that, some lawmakers believe that funding — a current $246 million loss — is as good as gone.
“To me, absent of some miracle, it seems like this is probably gone, or it's going to take a long time to get it back,” said Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston.
And that may be so, at least currently, because the PSF cannot divest or maneuver finances from Russia even if it wanted to because their market is closed, making liquidation impossible.
But Timmins added that not all is lost.
Overall, these emerging markets are good long-term investments. Over five years, the entire international return on investments was 7.1% and for emerging markets the ROI was 5.8%, Timmins said.
And in the grand scheme of the entire fund, he said Russia has cost PSF less than 1% of its total program. Timmins added that while the emerging market equity year-over-year results through March 31 was down 12.6%, the PSF commodities portfolio for the first quarter of the year through March 31 was up $125 million, saying that emerging market investments are still "fine" investments.
“It's important to make the point that in a large diversified fund like this, we saw the impact of diversification, the benefits of diversification,” he said.
